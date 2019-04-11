Carolina Acceleration High School Baseball and Softball for Today(4/11/19):Next Top Recruits Top Games of the Day are SEG at SW Randolph and Grimsley at NWG baseball
The Next Top Recruits Games of the Day are Southeast Guilford(11-5/9-0) at Southwestern Randolph(12-2/8-1) and Grimsley(9-7/4-2) at Northwest Guilford(12-6/5-1) baseball….
High School Baseball:
Vandalia Christian School(2-5/1-3) at Westover Christian Academy(3-3/2-1) 4:30pm
Cornerstone Charter Academy(3-7/2-4) at Chatham Charter(6-0/6-0) 5pm
Page(8-4/5-2) at Ragsdale(8-8/2-4) 6pm
Asheboro(5-9/3-6) at Southern Guilford(2-11/1-7) 6pm
Triad Math and Science Academy(7-3/3-0) at Bishop McGuinness(4-12/0-9) 6:30pm
Davie County(16-1/7-0) at East Forsyth(5-11/0-7) 6:30pm
Grimsley(9-7/4-2) at Northwest Guilford(12-6/5-1) 7pm
Western Guilford(12-2/10-1) at North Forsyth(8-8/5-5) JV at 4:30, Varsity at 7:00pm
Western Guilford:Saturday 4/13 -New date for Alumni Game at 3:00 PM, assuming field conditions are playable.
Southeast Guilford(11-5/9-0) at Southwestern Randolph(12-2/8-1) 7pm
Northern Guilford(11-3/10-1) at McMichael(11-6/6-5) 7pm
Northeast Guilford(3-14/2-11) at Rockingham County(12-3/9-2) 7pm
Greensboro Day School(6-6/1-2) at Westchester Country Day(2-4/0-4) 7pm
Southern Alamance(9-6/5-4) at Eastern Guilford(4-11/2-8) 7:15pm
Softball Today:
Chatham Charter(6-2/5-1) at Cornerstone Charter Academy(7-7/3-5) 4:30pm
High Point Christian Academy(2-6/0-1) at North Raleigh Christian(6-2/4-0) 5:30pm
Northwest Guilford(11-1/5-0) at Ragsdale(5-8/1-4) 6pm
South Stokes(7-7/3-3) at Southwest Guilford(10-5/9-1) 6pm
McMichael(3-13/1-11) at Northeast Guilford(6-10/2-9) 6pm
Person County(8-8/7-5) at Northern Guilford(4-10/3-8) 6pm
Asheboro(9-4/8-2) at Southern Guilford(2-11/1-6) 6pm
Mount Tabor(2-12/2-8) at Page(9-4/4-2) 6pm
High Point Central(9-4/4-2) at WS Atkins(5-12/3-7) 7pm
Southeast Guilford(2-13/2-6) at Southwestern Randolph(11-3/8-1) 7pm
Southern Alamance(11-5/6-2) at Eastern Guilford(6-9/5-5) 7:15pm
