Elon Women’s Track & Field Set to Split Weekend at Charlotte and North Carolina A&T Invite

ELON, N.C. – The Elon University women’s track and field team returns to competition this weekend, April 12-13, to a pair of meets. Majority of the Phoenix will head to the North Carolina A&T Invite while the maroon and gold distance squad treks to the Charlotte Invitational.

WEBSITE PREVIEW

Follow the Action

Keep up with the action of the meet via live results by going to the women’s track and field schedule page at elonphoenix.com. Other updates of the meet will be provided on Twitter at the program’s handle @ElonXCTF. A full recap of the day will be posted on elonphoenix.com following the conclusion of the meet.

Last Time Out

Elon hosted its annual home meet, the Phoenix Invitational, last Saturday, April 6. The team came away with six event victories at the meet and had several other standout performances.

Alex Tudor took medalist honors in the triple jump, leaping a distance of 39′ 8.75″ (12.11m). She moves into the program’s top-five performance list in the event. The freshman was also a member of the 4×100-meter relay team that clocked a time of 46.45 along with Jordan Haywood, Moira O’Malley and Lauren Brzozowski to win that event. That time sits second all-time in school history.

The Phoenix swept the podium in the 400-meters as Katie Arbogast came across the line first with her time of 55.65. Brzozowski was next at 56.03 while Natacha Savioz was third overall with her time of 57.82.

Chelsea Smith won the 800-meters as the senior ran a time of 2:13.68. Lauren Lynch took the victory in the 3,000-meter steeplechase, winning with a time of 12:11.15. Elon won the 4×400-meter relay with the quartet of Arbogast, Meagan Henderson, Tessa DiPierdomenico and Brzozowski running a time of 3:51.11.

In the hammer throw, Skylar Barthelmes was the runner-up with a season-best throw of 169′ 9″ (51.75m). Charlotte Bradsher was sixth overall in the event as she threw a personal-best mark of 159′ 10″ (48.71m).

Tudor was the runner-up in the long jump, posting a best leap of 18′ 5″ (5.61m). Elyse King was sixth with her jump of 17′ 9.5″ (5.42m) – a new personal-best for the sophomore. Nicole Karabas set a new personal-best in the pole vault, clearing the bar at 11′ 6″ (3.52m) and finishing fifth overall.

Top Marks in the CAA

Several members of the Phoenix have made their mark on the Colonial Athletic Association’s performance list in their respective events. Melissa Anastasakis leads the CAA in the 1,500-meters with her time of 4:27.21. Overall, Elon has 14 performances in the CAA top-five of their respective events.

Elon to Host the 2019 CAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships

The Phoenix will host the 2019 CAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships on May 3-4. It will be the second time that Elon will hosts the CAA Championships at its home facility. The last time the team hosted the championship meet in 2016, the program successfully defended its league title by posting a conference program-record 193 points at the meet – the most points at the CAA Championships since 2005.

On Deck

Elon will split again for a pair of meets next weekend, April 19-20, with groups heading to the Duke Invitational and the Virginia Grand Prix.