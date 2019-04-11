High Point Rockers sign former MLB Player Jesmuel Valentin:Member of 2018 Philadelphia Phillies Joins High Point’s Inaugural Roster

ROCKERS SIGN FORMER MLB PLAYER JESMUEL VALENTIN

Member of 2018 Philadelphia Phillies Joins High Point’s Inaugural Roster

HIGH POINT, N.C. – The High Point Rockers today announced the signing of yet another former Major League Baseball (MLB) player in infielder Jesmuel Valentin. The son of former MLB All-Star, Jose Valentin, spent parts of 2018 in “the Show” with the Philadelphia Phillies. He joins Akeel Morris, Seth Maness, Tyler Ladendorf, Vic Black, Paul Clemens, Richie Shaffer, Ashur Tolliver, and Stephen Cardullo as former Major League players on the Rockers inaugural roster.

“When we signed Seth (Maness) back in January, we knew we would attract more Major League talent to High Point,” said Rockers manager Jamie Keefe. “The addition of players like Jes, who have been at the highest level of the game, will help build our style of play on the field as well as our culture off it.”

Born in Puerto Rico, the 24-year-old was drafted by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the first round of the 2012 MLB Draft. He was traded to the Phillies in 2014 and quickly began rising through the ranks of their system. After spending parts of three seasons (2016-18) at Triple-A Lehigh Valley, Valentin was called up to the Majors early in the 2018 season. Valentin made his MLB debut on April 29, 2018 and played in 46 total games.

“Anytime you have a chance to sign someone who was in the big leagues so recently, it’s a great opportunity,” Keefe noted. “While we are excited to have Jesmuel as a part of our organization, we also know he has the kind of talent to be back in a Major League uniform very soon.”

Valentin is just one of the many new additions to the Rockers roster, who will begin their inaugural season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball on Friday, April 26th when they visit the Lancaster Barnstormers. That game will come just six days before opening the brand-new BB&T Point on Thursday, May 2nd at 7:00PM when they take on the defending league champion Sugar Land Skeeters. Tickets for that game, and each game during Opening Weekend, are going fast so fans are encouraged to slide to HighPointRockers.com to reserve their seats for this historic weekend.

For ongoing updates and more information, slide to www.HighPointRockers.com

High Point Baseball aka the High Point Rockers will begin their inaugural season in the Atlantic League in 2019 with their home opener schedule for May 2, in a brand new approximately $36M downtown ballpark named BB&T Point. Expected to enhance the rich baseball history in North Carolina, High Point Baseball is part of the fastest growing family sport in America.

With eight teams in the Mid-Atlantic and Texas, the ALPB is a leader in baseball innovation and a player gateway to Major League Baseball. Through its exclusive partnership with MLB, the Atlantic League tests Major League Baseball rules and equipment initiatives. The Atlantic League has sent over 900 players to MLB organizations while drawing more than 40 million fans to its affordable, family-friendly ballparks throughout its 22-year history.

