HPU Baseball Adjusts Weekend Schedule With Longwood

HIGH POINT, N.C. – High Point University baseball continues to battle the elements in 2019 as the Panthers experience yet another change to its schedule this weekend against Longwood.

Schedule vs Longwood

Friday, April 12 | Postponed

Saturday, April 13 | 6 PM | Williard Stadium

Sunday, April 14 | 1 PM | Williard Stadium

Monday, April 15 | TBA | Williard Stadium

In an effort to avoid incoming inclement weather, this weekend’s series against the Lancers has been pushed back a day, with Friday’s opener being cancelled in lieu of a Monday finale. Saturday and Sunday’s contests are still scheduled for tentative first pitch times of 6 PM and 1 PM respectively, with Monday’s start time to be announced in the coming days.

Stay up to date with any further schedule changes the Panthers may have this weekend by visiting our site (highpointpanthers.com), or checking the team’s Twitter (@hpubaseball) and Facebook (@hpupanthersbaseball) pages.