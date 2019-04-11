HPU Track & Field: Facey Garners Big South Athlete Of The Week Honors

HIGH POINT, N.C. – Nyile Facey of High Point University track and field, becomes the first freshman Panther to garner Big South Women’s Outdoor Track Athlete of the Week honors in 2019.

Big South Women’s Outdoor Track Athlete of the Week

Nyile Facey | Hurdles | Freshman | High Point, N.C.

• First Career Big South Women’s Outdoor Track Athlete of the Week honor

• Took first in the Phoenix Invitational 100m hurdles at 14.03

• Hurdles time set a new personal record and ranks second in the Big South

• Came in fifth in the 200m with a time of 25.33

• 200m time is a new PR as well, ranking ninth in the Big South this year

The High Point, N.C. native grabbed a pair of top-five finishes at last Saturday’s Phoenix Invitational, hosted by nearby Elon University. Facey grabbed an event victory in the 100m hurdles (14.03) along with a fifth-place finish in the 200m (25.33), setting new personal records in each. Her hurdles pace sits as high as second in the Big South this season, while her 200m time ranks ninth in the conference overall. The first-year Panther also holds a time of 1:02.59 in the 400m hurdles, placing fourth among the Big South field.

The Panthers had a strong showing at Elon last week, coming home with 14 top-three finishes overall. In addition to Facey’s event victory, the HPU women took first in the pole vault (Jessica Keys), and registered runner-up finishes in the 100m dash (Leah Bolden) and 400m hurdles (Emmy Geis).

Coming Up Next

The Panthers will take three multis athletes to Tennessee Relays this Thursday and Friday, to compete in the meet for the first time in program history, while the remainder of the HPU contingency travels to Greensboro for the North Carolina A&T Aggie Invitational.