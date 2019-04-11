HPU Women’s Track & Field Panther Multis On The Verge Of History At Tennessee Relays

KNOXVILLE, TENN. – High Point University opened its two-meet weekend, with a trio of Panthers competing in the combined events at this year’s 52nd Tennessee Relays. This is the first year that the Purple & White have sent athletes to the University of Tennessee meet, with Madison Reynolds and Anika Weisbrod competing in the heptathlon, and Pablo Romero competing in the decathlon.

Thursday began at high noon with the heptathlon hurdles, where both Reynolds (14.65) and Weisbrod (14.94) raced to new personal records. The latter further improved on her career numbers with an outdoor PR of 1.56m in the high jump, tying with Reynolds and two other attached athletes for fourth in the event overall. After putting up marks in the shot put, Reynolds added her second career best of the afternoon while running a 26.37 in the 200m, finishing the day with a point total of 2,806.

After coming within four hundredths of a second of his 100m PR at 10.96, Romero crushed his career best in the long jump, with a clearance of 6.99m. Romero’s mark currently sits tied for third in the Big South this year, as his 10.62m toss in the shot put came just three centimeters shy of his personal record in that event as well.

Romero went on to clear 1.89m in the high jump, before finishing his day with a 49.84 in the 400m. His mark in the former finished in a tie for seventh among attached athletes in the field, while his 400m pace was the top mark among collegiates overall.

Reynolds’ 2,806 places her 11th among a field of 15 attached athletes, while Weisbrod’s 2,740 sits in 13th. If Weisbrod and Reynolds can match their career bests in the long jump, javelin and 800m this Friday they will finish with totals of 4,790 and 4,634 respectively, both of which would beat the current Panther program record (4,616).

With a point total of 3,731 on day one, Romero sits in second among attached athletes in the decathlon field heading into Friday’s events. If the junior can match, or exceed, his career bests in the final five events he will finish with 7,022, to set a new HPU record. He already owns the school’s indoor heptathlon record, with a total of 5,231 at this year’s Big South Championships.

Top Performers

Hept. 100m Hurdles

8. Madison Reynolds (14.65) – PR

11. Anika Weisbrod (14.94) – PR

Dec. 100m Dash

5. Pablo Romero (10.96)

Dec. Long Jump

4. Pablo Romero (6.99m) – PR

Hept. High Jump

4. Anika Weisbrod (1.56m) – PR

4. Madison Reynolds (1.56m)

Hept. 200m

12. Madison Reynolds (26.37) – PR

Dec. Shot Put

Pablo Romero (10.62m)

Dec. 400m

1. Pablo Romero (49.84)