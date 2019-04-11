Looks like key SWG/Southwest Guilford HS assistant boys basketball coach leaving ‘The Ranch”:Will Will Price be left to turn out the lights???

We heard from a good source last night that SWG assistant coach Greg Vlazny was done and now we see this today on Twitter, at Coach Greg Vlazny’s account:

My kids have literally grown up in the gym. Don’t get me wrong, I loved every bit of it. I’ll miss it terribly, beyond words. Thanks to the awesome young men and their families over the years for being great role models! Priceless memories!

Coach Greg Vlazny was one of the best/top people I have ever worked around…Talk about paying your dues and talk about doing the work and putting the time in, HE DID….

Will miss Greg Vlazny and sounds like he will miss it too….Wow, this young man worked his tail off…He coached the Cowboys in practice, he worked the refs and then coached the kids again, in the games, and then he wrote a detailed account of every Cowboys’ basketball game over the past 6-7 years, and then we would post that story/article here on the website, at GreensboroSports.com each high school basketball evening…

You know, we didn’t get a write-up from him, after the State Championship Game, and I never pursued it because I knew he was busy and there were so many things going on with the game, Christian Martin’s injury and recovery and all of the other details, but maybe we can get Coach Vlaz to send us a post, now that his time at Southwest Guilford is coming to an end…I would like to see us get something like that from him in the next week, or so…

“In My Own Words”, from Coach Greg Vlazny, a man who lived by the motto of, “It’s not what you take when you the game behind you, it’s what you leave behind you when you go/leave”, and Greg Vlazny deserves one of those Stars along the wall in Cowboys Stadium, out there at, “The Ranch”…

A job well-done Coach Greg Vlazny and and the same sentiments for former SWG Cowboys head Coach Guy Shavers, and now I guess we can say it will be up to Will Price, to turn out the lights, at “The Ranch”, and make sure the campfire has died out for the night…..

So long Coach Greg Vlazny….We do appreciate you….GreensboroSports.com