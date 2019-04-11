Omega Sports On the Field High School Baseball and Softball Scoreboard for (4/11/19):Another great Pitching Battle tonight with Gavin Mortenson(NWG) vs. Gus Hughes(Grimsley HS)/McMichael upsets NG/Ragsdale knocks off Page

Baseball Tonight Finals:

Northwest Guilford 3, Grimsley 1

Northwest Guilford(13-6/6-1)…Northwest Guilford takes the Metro 4-A Regular Season tonight…NWG finishes #1 for the Regular Season, in the Metro 4-A Conference..Both pitchers tonight, Mortenson(NWG) and Hughes(Grimsley), finished with 10 K’s and 7-inning complete-games…. Mortenson(NWG) 7 Innings, 1 Run on 3 hits, 1 BB/10 K’s…Hughes(Grimsley) goes 7 Innings, 3 Runs, on 6 hits, 1 BB/10 K’s/1 HBP

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E Grimsley 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 - - NGHS 1 0 1 1 0 0 - 3 - -

More info on this game on the way, but those two pitchers, Mortenson and Hughes really stood out tonight…Another standout play was turned in by NWG’s Ethan Blanchard in center field in 7th inning went he had a diving catch/grab going to the ground to take a sure hit away from Grimsley at a crucial stage of the game…Big play on defense, by EB/Ethan Blanchard from NWG…

Ragsdale 6, Page 1

LP:Keyshawn McAdoo

Page falls to (5-3) in the Metro 4-A Conference..

North Forsyth 3, Western Guilford 1

WP:Josh Reynolds/LP:Clay Dilday….Both pitchers went deep in the game, with Dilday(WG) going 6 Innings and Reynolds(NF) going 6 1/3…WG now (10-2) in the Piedmont Triad 3-A Conference/North Forsyth(6-5)…WG out-hit 5-2 by North…

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Western Varsity 2019 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 2 3 North Forsyth Varsity 0 2 1 0 0 0 - 3 5 0

Western Varsity 2019

AB R H RBI 1 #16 Nathan Fury LF 3 1 0 0 > #7 Clay Dilday P 2 0 0 0 3 #17 Caleb Carden C 1 0 0 0 4 #14 Trevor Glisson 1B 3 0 1 0 5 #6 Jake Sindahl 2B 2 0 0 1 6 #15 Robbie Boyd 3B 3 0 0 0 7 #2 Josh Nichols SS 3 0 0 0 8 #9 Josh Turner RF 3 0 1 0 9 #5 Nick Thompson CF 3 0 0 0

North Forsyth Varsity

AB R H RBI 1 #15 Joe Harrison SS 3 0 0 0 2 #5 Josh Reynolds 3 1 0 0 3 #8 Matthew Wall RF 3 0 0 0 4 #9 Triston Vanhoy 3B 3 0 2 1 5 #12 Jason Winn C 3 1 1 0 6 #4 Keith Sherard CF 2 1 2 0 7 #25 Adam Poe P 2 0 0 0 8 #14 Mac Jobe DH 3 0 0 1 9 #6 Torey Wilson LF 2 0 0 0 #10 Jared Barnes 1B 0 0 0 0

McMichael 3, Northern Guilford 2

NG now (11-4/10-2)

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E NGHS 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 2 - - McMichael 1 0 0 0 0 0 2 3 - -

Greensboro Day School 6, Westchester Country Day 1

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E Greensboro Day 4 0 1 0 1 0 0 6 - - WCDHS 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 - -

Bishop McGuinness 5, Triad Math and Science Academy 4

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E TMASA 0 0 0 2 1 1 0 4 - - BMGHS 0 0 0 0 1 2 2 5 - -

Asheboro 4, Southern Guilford 1

Rockingham County 10, Northeast Guilford 0

Softball Finals:

Northwest Guilford 13, Ragsdale 0

NWG(12-1/6-0)

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E NGHS 1 2 6 3 1 - - 13 - - Ragsdale 0 0 0 0 0 - - 0 - -

High Point Central 6, WS Atkins 5

HP Central(10-4)

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 R H E HPCHS 4 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 6 12 6 Atkins 1 0 0 1 3 0 0 0 5 7 3

Northeast Guilford 10, McMichael 7

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E McMichael 0 0 0 3 2 2 0 7 - - NGHS 0 0 2 6 2 0 - 10 - -

Southern Alamance 8, Eastern Guilford 0

WP:Duggins…Staley 3-3/2 RBI…Stuart 2-3/3 RBI…Duggins goes 7 Innings/3-hit shutout with 11 K’s/0 BB’s..

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E STHR 1 0 0 2 0 3 2 8 12 0 ESTR 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 1

Conference Record-7-2

Overall Record: 12-5