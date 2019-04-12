AP Report on Associated Press All-State High School Basketball Teams:Shavers(SWG)/Clark(SEG) Coaches of the Year, plus Kobe and Keyshaun Langley(SWG), Jay’Den Turner(SWG), Carson McCorkle(GDS), Kennedi Simmons(SEG), Cayla King(NWG) and Anaia Hoard(WES) all make All-State

from the Associated Press:

Wendell Moore of Concord Cox Mill, Saniya Rivers of Wilmington Laney and Callie Scheier of West Forsyth are The Associated Press men’s and women’s high school players of the year in North Carolina.

Guy Shavers of Southwest Guilford and Rachel Clark of Southeast Guilford were selected as the men’s and women’s coaches of the year in results released Friday following a vote of 14 statewide media members.

Shavers won the men’s coaching award after leading Southwest Guilford to a 32-0 record and its second state title in three years. The women’s award went to Clark for guiding Southeast Guilford to its first 3-A title with a nine-player roster and none taller than 5-foot-9.

ALL-STATE TEAMS

MEN

u—Wendell Moore, Concord Cox Mill (14)

u—Patrick Williams, West Charlotte (14)

Jalen Cone, Walkertown (13)

Josh Nickelberry, Northwood Temple (13)

Day’Ron Sharpe, Greenville South Central (13)

Keyshaun Langley, Southwest Guilford (12)

Fletcher Abee, Morganton Freedom (9)

Jajuan Carr, Burgaw Pender (9)

Carson McCorkle, Greensboro Day (9)

Jay’Den Turner, Southwest Guilford (9)

Kobe Langley, Southwest Guilford (6)

Greg Gantt, Fayetteville Trinity Christian (5)

Donovan Gregory, Matthews Carmel Christian (5)

WOMEN

u—Janiya Downs, South Rowan (14)

u—Saniya Rivers, Wilmington Laney (14)

u—Alex Scruggs, Fayetteville E.E. Smith (14)

Chyna Cornwell, Newton-Conover (13)

Nia Daniel, Harrisburg Hickory Ridge (13)

Callie Scheier, West Forsyth (13)

Kennedi Simmons, Southeast Guilford (13)

Dazia Lawrence, Charlotte Mallard Creek (10)

Cayla King, Northwest Guilford (8)

Anaia Hoard, High Point Wesleyan Christian Academy (8)

Kendal Moore, Fayetteville Pine Forest (8)

Mallorie Haines, Davidson Day (5)

Carley Womack, Cramerton Stuart Cramer (5)

u—unanimous selection

VOTERS: Langston Wertz, Charlotte Observer; Malcolm Shields, The Daily Advance of Elizabeth City; David Kehrli, The Times-News of Burlington; Jaclyn Shambaugh, Fayetteville Observer; Richard Walker, Gaston Gazette of Gastonia; Joe Sirera, The News & Record of Greensboro; Jonas Pope IV, The News & Observer of Raleigh; Mike London, Salisbury Post; Jackson Fuller, StarNews of Wilmington; Paul Durham, The Wilson Times; Jay Spivey, Winston-Salem Journal; Jake Keator, The Daily Reflector of Greenville; Paul Schenkel, The News Herald of Morganton; Brian Meadows, Statesville Record & Landmark.