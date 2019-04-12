“Beyond the Bases”, with Northwest Guilford HS head baseball coach Sonny Gann and NWG Vikings pitcher Gavin Mortenson

“Beyond the Bases”, with the Northwest Guilford High School baseball team….

the NWG Vikes winning pitcher in Thursday night's game vs. the Grimsley Whirlies, and that young man is Gavin Mortenson…Mortenson worked 7 Innings, giving up just one run on three hits, while walking one Whirlie and striking out 10 Whirlie batters…A complete-game victory for Gavin Mortenson



Coach Sonny Gann talks about the win over Grimsley, his team winning the Metro 4-A Regular Season, his pitcher Gavin Mortenson and the fine pitching we find in the Metro 4-A Conference with Mortenson, Gus Hughes, Jake Knapp and others….Coach Gann also talks about his team and their games last week, at the USA Baseball Complex in Cary, N.C. We also discuss how NWG has been getting solid work from the entire team this season, and how NWG will stay busy between now and the post-season…

the Sonny Gann video show