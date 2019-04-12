Brandon Mullis, former Ragsdale HS assistant coach and head coach at North Davidson, named new head Men’s Basketball Coach at Southwest Guilford HS

Southwest Guilford High School is excited to announce that Brandon Mullis will be joining the Cowboy family as the next Head Men’s Varsity Basketball Coach.

Coach Mullis will take over the basketball program from Guy Shavers who recently resigned after 14 seasons.

Coach Mullis has 16 years of coaching experience with the last two seasons as the Head Basketball Coach at North Davidson HS. In two short seasons as head coach, the Black Knights won 40 games and were most recently named 2018-19 Central Carolina Conference Champions. They also advanced to the 3rd round of the 2A NCHSAA State Playoffs. This season’s record of 24-6 is the second best record in North Davidson school history.

Previous to the last two seasons at North Davidson, Coach Mullis spent 6 years as an assistant at Southern Durham HS and Ragsdale HS. He also worked as an assistant under Matt Ridge for 5 seasons at Davidson County Community College.

Coach Mullis has coached two NCCA East-West All Star players, four collegiate All-Americans, and 6 players who have been selected as Conference/Region Players of the Year.

Our school administration is honored to have him and his family as part of our Southwest family! Coach Mullis has been married for 12 years to his wife Erika and they have two daughters Kaitlyn 8 and Sarah 5.

We would like to invite our SW returning players and staff to meet Coach Mullis on Monday at 5 PM in the Coggins Gym.

****Southwest Guilford High School Athletic Press Release from Southwest Guilford Athletic Director Brindon Christman***