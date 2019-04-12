Carolina Acceleration High School Baseball and Softball Games for Today(4/12/19):Next Top Recruits Top Games of the Day with North Forsyth at SWG softball/Saturday we have Northern Guilford at Northwest Guilford baseball

We will list the games for Today/Tonight, but with the way the weather is looking, they may not get many of these games in and you may need to go up to

Baseball Tonight:

Millennium Charter(0-5/0-4) at Triad Math and Science Academy(7-4/3-0) 4pm

Covenant Day School(11-7/4-2) at High Point Christian Academy(14-2/6-0) 4:30pm

Vandalia Christian School(3-5) at Wilson Christian(11-3-1/7-0) 5pm

Southwest Guilford(12-4/9-1) at Mount Tabor(8-9/7-4) 6pm

Southeast Guilford(12-5/10-0) at Southern Guilford(2-12/1-8) 7pm

**********Northern Guilford(11-4/10-2) at Northwest Guilford(13-6/6-1) Saturday at 11am**********

^^^^^Western Alamance at Eastern Guilford Saturday at 11am^^^^^

+++++Chapel Hill at Page Saturday at 1:30pm+++++

$$$$$ Western Guilford Alumni Game Saturday at 3:00pm, assuming field conditions are playable.$$$$$

#####An interesting number, but yet maybe an alarming number, High Andrews baseball has been out-scored 191-2 this season…Only two runs for Andrews over the entire 2019 season…That’s and eye-opener…#####

Softball Today:

Millenium Charter(1-3/0-2) at Triad Math and Science(0-5/0-3) 5:30pm

Page(9-4/4-2) at Ragsdale(5-9/1-5) 6pm

Grimsley(1-11/0-6) at Northwest Guilford(12-1/6-0) 6pm

North Forsyth(11-4/8-2) at Southwest Guilford(10-5/9-1) 6pm..SWG beat North Forsyth, 16-2, back on March 14…

Southern Guilford(2-12/1-7) at Southeast Guilford(2-14/2-7) 6:30pm