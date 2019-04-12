College Softball Finals: Pfeiffer 13-11, Guilford 2-12

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Savannah Yale hit a walk-off double as Guilford College defeated Pfeiffer University, 12-11 in eight innings, to earn a non-conference split on Thursday.

The Falcons prevailed in game one, 13-2 in five innings, and moved to 32-7 on the year. The Quakers are now 22-11.

The second game was a seesaw battle that saw both teams collect 17 hits. The visitors plated two runs in the top of the ninth to take an 11-9 lead. Guilford then tied the game after Yale (3-5, 2 doubles, HR and 5 RBI) hit a two-run home run to knot the contest at 10-10.

In the top of the eighth inning, Hannah Tyner singled home Carson Watkins to give Pfeiffer an 11-10 edge. In the bottom half, Makayla Carver was placed on second for tiebreaker rule. Sarah Adams joined her on base with a fielder’s choice before Yale cracked her double to centerfield to win the game.

It was the second straight time Yale hit a game-winning double to secure a doubleheader split for the Quakers. On Saturday, she doubled to break a 4-4 tie as Guilford salvaged a split with conference rival Ferrum.

The Quakers got a strong pitching performance from Makayla Carver (2-1). She tossed a complete and allowed 11 runs and scattered 17 Falcon hits. Three hurlers took the circle for the visitors. Emerson Puzy (1-2) worked the final 1 2/3 frames and suffered the loss.

Sarah Aukamp went 3-for-3 with a homer for Guilford. Teammates Natalie Conrad and Katie Holt both added three hits in the contest.

For Pfeiffer, Kiana Millsaps hit 4-of-5 with a home run.

In the opener, Millsaps improved to 23-4 in the circle as the winning pitcher and she allowed six hits in Pfeiffer’s 13-2 run-rule victory. Millsaps helped her cause by launching two home runs and going 2-for-4 with five RBI at the plate. Katie McNeill (13-6) took the defeat for GC. She gave up nine runs in four innings.

Vada Blue Sherrill and Mackenzie Pennell both had three hits for the Falcons. For Guilford, Carver and Crawford each had two hits.

The Quakers play at Shenandoah University on Saturday. The Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) doubleheader begins at 2 p.m.