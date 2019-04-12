Elon Softball Hosts Delaware in Three-Game CAA Set This Weekend

ELON, N.C. – The Elon University softball team returns to the home confines of Hunt Softball Park to host Delaware in a Colonial Athletic Association three-game set this weekend, April 13-14. The Phoenix and the Blue Hens are scheduled to open the series with a doubleheader on Saturday, April 13, at 1 p.m. before concluding the weekend with the finale on Sunday, April 14, at 1 p.m.

Inside the Series: Delaware (Delaware leads 9-6)

The Phoenix and the Blue Hens have met on the softball diamond 15 times heading into the weekend. Delaware holds the all-time advantage over Elon with its 9-6 ledger and swept the Phoenix in its series at home last season. Since becoming league opponents in 2015, the Blue Hens are 6-4 against the maroon and gold.

Last Time Out

The Phoenix took its second CAA series of the year at College of Charleston last weekend, April 6-7. Elon won the opening game, 3-2, before the Cougars evened the series with its 12-5 game two victory. The maroon and gold prevailed with a 6-3 win in the finale thanks to a four-run top of the first.

Abby Barker earned both wins in the circle for the Phoenix in the series. The Granville, Ohio, native posted a 2.00 ERA in 14 innings of action. The redshirt junior was boosted offensively with performances from Callie Horn and Megan White, who both batted .500 in the series and combined to drive in seven of the Phoenix’s 12 RBI against the Cougars.

White Tabbed CAA Rookie of the Week

White’s performance at College of Charleston helped the Creedmoor, N.C., native earn CAA Rookie of the Week accolades on Monday, April 8. White batted 5-of-10 against the Cougars and added her third homer of the season along with a pair of doubles. She became the third Phoenix player to receive CAA Rookie of the Week honors this year along with Allie Eith (Feb. 12) and Keagan Goldwait (Feb. 26).

Around the Horn

• Elon is currently third in the CAA league standings at 5-4. The Phoenix sits only behind James Madison (8-1) and Drexel (7-2).

• As a team, Elon is hitting .253 on the year with 63 doubles, 24 home runs and 146 RBI. The Phoenix is in the top-five of the Colonial Athletic Association in runs scored (165), doubles (63), homeruns (24) and walks (129).

• Ally Repko leads the CAA in walks with 26. The Broadway, Va., native is also the Phoenix’s leader in RBI (19) and doubles (10).

• White leads the team with her .309 average, the only player on the squad with an average north of .300. She also has a team-best .564 slugging percentage.

• The Phoenix has already surpassed its home run total from last season (20) with its 24 round trippers it has this season. Repko and Callie Horn are tied for the team-lead in homers with four each.

• Seven players have driven in 10 or more RBI for the Phoenix so far this season.

• All seven of the Phoenix’s active freshmen has seen time early in the season. Six of those players have had their number called in the lineup with five starting at least 15 out of the 37 games this season.

• In the circle, Elon has posted a 3.70 ERA in 245.2 innings of action. The Phoenix has also struck out 103 batters compared to 118 walks. The Phoenix has also posted 18 complete games and four shutouts.

• Barker leads the Phoenix in the circle this season with a 2.33 ERA in her 111.0 innings of action. She has a 13-5 record with three shutouts and 13 complete games on the year.

• Phoenix head coach Kathy Bocock surpassed her 200th career win on March 29, against UNCW. The feat helped Bocock become the third coach in school history with 200 or more wins.

• This season marks the 30th season of Elon softball during its fastpitch era and the 20th at the Division I level.

• The Phoenix’s roster is balanced with seasoned leadership and a renewed depth of talent, featuring seven seniors along with eight newcomers.

• In the 2019 CAA Preseason Poll, the Phoenix was tabbed to finish sixth by the league’s head coaches.

Scouting Delaware (17-20, 3-6 CAA)

The Blue Hens enter the weekend with a 17-20 overall record and a 3-6 ledger in the CAA. Delaware earned a 13-3 victory versus intrastate foe Delaware State on Wednesday, but fell to Towson in its recent league series last weekend, losing two out of three.

On the year, Delaware is hitting .269 overall and is in the top-five of the CAA in on-base percentage (.354) and triples (11). Three players for the Blue Hens are hitting better than .300 with Anna Steinmetz leading the team with her .333 average. The senior also has a team-best six home runs this season.

In the circle, Delaware has a 4.08 ERA in 240.1 innings as three players have shared time toeing the rubber this season. Sarah Piening has been the main workhorse for the Blue Hens with a team-low ERA of 3.58 in 113.1 innings with a 9-10 record. She has also fanned 73 batters.

On Deck

Elon jumps out of league play to host NC State at home on Wednesday, April 17, at Hunt Softball Park. That game is scheduled for a 4:30 p.m. start time.