Hamm Leads Elon Through First Round of CAA Women’s Golf Championship

SOUTHPORT, N.C. – Aurelia Hamm is one stroke behind the leaders and in fourth place with a two-over par 72 and Elon University women’s golf as a team stands in sixth following the opening round of the 2019 CAA Women’s Championship. The tournament is being host at The Reserve Club, a par-72, 6,103-yard course at St. James Plantation.

RESULTS

As a team, the Phoenix combined for a plus-37 325 and is just five strokes outside of the top five after the conclusion of the first day of competition. The maroon and gold is 16 strokes behind leader UNCW as the Seahawks posted a plus-21 309. Charleston is in second place with a 26-over 314 and Delaware a stroke behind in third place with a 27-over 315.

HIGHLIGHTS

A native of Cannes, France, Hamm carded the most opening-round birdies of the field with four. Adel Vadkerti, who captured the individual title at the Mimosa Hills Intercollegiate on Monday and was named the CAA Women’s Golfer of the Week, is tied for 15th with an eight-over 80. Cosette Anderson is tied for 30th with a 13-over 85, and Katherine Reilly follows with a plus-14 86 to tie for 32nd. Rounding out the team was Haley Bookholdt, who is 39th with a 91.

UP NEXT

The championship continues tomorrow with round two as the Phoenix is scheduled to tee off from hole one starting at 9:30 a.m. Live scoring will be available on GolfStat. For complete coverage, visit CAASports.com/WGolf.

2019 CAA Women’s Championship

April 12-14 | Southport, N.C.

Team Standings

1. UNCW (309) +21

2. Charleston (314) +26

3. Delaware (315) +27

4. Towson (316) +28

5. James Madison (320) +32

6. Elon (325) +37

7. William & Mary (329) +41

8. Hofstra (344) +56

Elon Individuals

4. Aurelia Hamm (74) +2

T15. Adel Vadkerti (80) +8

T30. Cosette Anderson (85) +13

T32. Katherine Reilly (86) +14

39. Haley Bookholdt (91) +19