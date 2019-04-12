Kind of Wild, but Cesar Trejo(Ragsdale HS/UNCG) and Devin Sweet(SEG/N.C. Central) are playing for the same pro baseball team:With West Virginia Power(Seattle Mariners)

There goes that social media again, giving us all of this information and we just learned today that Cesar Trejo, from Ragsdale High School/UNCG and Devin Sweet, from Southeast Guilford High School/N.C. Central University, well these two Guilford County kids/young men, are on the same professional baseball team, the West Virginia Power…The Power are a South Atlantic League farm team for the Seattle Mariners, and are at the A Level of professional baseball…

Trejo, and infielder and outfielder at UNCG, was taken in the 17th Round last Summer, by the Mariners and Cesar currently is manning right field for the West VA. Power…Trejo has been in five games for the Power and he is batting .167, with 1 HR/3 RBI….He has walked once and struck out 8 times, in his 18 plate appearances/at bats…Cesar is 3-18 with 3 runs scored and 6 total bases with his home run being the high-water mark for him…

Devin Sweet, a pitcher at Southeast Guilford HS and at N.C. Central, has worked in 3 ball games here early in the season for the West Virginia Power, and Sweet has a record of (1-1)…He has yet to give up an earned run in 5 2/3’s innings of work, while overall allowing one run, on one hit, with 0 BB’s and 7 K’s…No HR’s and no HBP for Devin Sweet….To go along with his one win and his one loss, Sweet does have one Hold……All of Sweet’s work for WVA has been from out of the bullpen, he has not yet started a game, for the Power….

Good to see two local kids/young men doing so well for the West Virginia Power, and we look forward to seeing them when they come to downtown Greensboro, to face the Greensboro Grasshoppers….West Virginia will make their first stop in Greensboro to face the Grasshoppers, on Friday May 3 thru Monday May 6…In town for a four-game weekend series..

We have more locals kids that have made it to the pros and are still there right now, and we will be getting their numbers up here this season, as time allows…..