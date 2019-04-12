Schrage Announces Addition of Tyler Lewis to Elon Men’s Basketball Staff

ELON, N.C. – Elon University head men’s basketball coach Mike Schrage announced on Friday, April 12, the addition of former NC State and Butler guard Tyler Lewis to his coaching staff. Previously on staff at East Carolina, Lewis joins Elon as the program’s director of operations.

“We’re excited to welcome Tyler and his wife Ali to the Elon basketball family,” said Schrage. “I knew I was going to hire him on my staff the moment I became a head coach. I recruited Tyler out of high school and had an incredible experience coaching him his senior year at Butler. He was a great player but is an even better person. Our student-athletes will benefit greatly from his presence every day. He comes from a basketball family and gained valuable experience the last two seasons at Furman and East Carolina. Anybody who knows basketball knows and respects Tyler here in the Hoop State and he will be extremely valuable in everything we do.”

Lewis joins the Phoenix after spending the 2018-19 season on the ECU men’s basketball staff as the program’s coordinator of video operations, assisting with recruiting and player development along with serving as the primary video contact. Prior to his stint in Greenville, N.C., Lewis was the director of recruiting at Furman during the 2017-18 campaign. Lewis’s stop at Furman was his first season as a member of a coaching staff after playing at Butler and NC State from 2012-17.

“I’m really excited to be joining Coach Schrage and the Elon family,” said Lewis. “Coach Schrage means so much to me and my family. He is someone who I believe in as a person and a coach.”

As a senior at Butler in 2016-17, Lewis averaged 6.5 points and four assists per game to lead the Bulldogs to a 25-9 record, a second-place finish in the BIG EAST Conference behind only national-champion Villanova and a NCAA Sweet Sixteen appearance. During the season, Lewis ranked second nationally and paced the BIG EAST in assist-to-turnover ratio while being named to the 2016-17 Big East All-Academic Team.

After sitting out the 2014-15 campaign due to NCAA transfer rules, Lewis helped Butler reach the second round of the NCAA Tournament. All in all, at Butler, Lewis played in 67 games and made 40 starts during his two seasons in Indianapolis and helped the Bulldogs win 45 games.

Before moving to Butler, Lewis played in 70 games and made 20 starts in two seasons at NC State, helping the Wolfpack earn an at-large bid to the 2014 NCAA Tournament. As a sophomore, he led NCSU with 135 assists while shooting a team-best 74.4 percent at the free throw line. Lewis also set the school single-season record for assist-to-turnover ratio (3.55).

The Statesville, N.C., native played high school basketball at Forsyth Country Day School in Winston-Salem, N.C., and finished as the school’s all-time leader in points (1,927) and assists (685) in four seasons. A two-time Maxpreps.com All-America selection, Lewis finished runner-up for the 2011 Associated Press North Carolina High School Player of the Year.

Lewis concluded his high school career at Oak Hill Academy (Va.). As a senior in 2012, he earned McDonald’s All-America Team honors and was named Virginia Gatorade Player of the Year after averaging 12.0 points and 7.9 assists per game to help Oak Hill to a 44-0 record.

Lewis graduated from Butler in 2017 with a degree in marketing.