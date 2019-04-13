Elon Remains in Sixth Through Day Two of CAA Women’s Golf Championship

SOUTHPORT, N.C. – With two rounds played at the 2019 CAA Women’s Golf Championship, Elon University women’s golf will enter the final day of the tournament in sixth place.

RESULTS

The Phoenix shaved off 10 strokes from its opening round with a 315 on the day. Elon has a two-day total of 640 and is two strokes behind James Madison. UNCW is still out front with a 39-over par 615. Delaware follows with a 622, while Charleston and Towson are tied for third with a 626.

HIGHLIGHTS

Aurelia Hamm shot a seven-over 79 and is tied for sixth with a plus-nine 153. Adel Vadkerti had a better day two, carding a 75 to move up to 10th at 155. Katherine Reilly also jumped up in the standings as the senior turned in a 79. She is now tied for 27th with a 165. Cosette Anderson is two strokes behind Reilly and tied for 31st with a 167. The freshman shot an 82, three strokes better than her first 18 holes. Hamm has tallied six birdies, followed by Vadkerti and Anderson with three each.

UP NEXT

Elon wraps up the final round of the tournament tomorrow. The team is scheduled to tee off from hole one starting at 8 a.m. Live scoring will be available on GolfStat. For complete coverage, visit CAASports.com/WGolf.

2019 CAA Women’s Championship

April 12-14 | Southport, N.C.

Team Standings

1. UNCW (309-306–615) +39

2. Delaware (315-307–622) +46

T3. Charleston (314-312–626) +50

T3. Towson (316-310–626) +50

5. James Madison (320-318–638) +62

6. Elon (325-315–640) +64

7. William & Mary (329-317–646) +70

8. Hofstra (344-351–695) +119

Elon Individuals

T6. Aurelia Hamm (74-79–153) +9

10. Adel Vadkerti (80-75–155) +11

T27. Katherine Reilly (86-79–165) +21

T31. Cosette Anderson (85-82–167) +23

WD. Haley Bookholdt (91-D) –