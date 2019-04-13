High School Baseball and Softball Polls for Round Two on this Rainy Saturday, this could be your “Read of the Week”
**********Our second round of baseball and softball polls for this season, and this should be your, “Saturday Afternoon/Sunday Afternoon Read”…..**********
Baseball Top Ten in the County:
1)High Point Christian Academy(14-2)
2)Southeast Guilford(12-5)
3)Southwest Guilford(12-4)
5)Western Guilford(12-3)
4)Wesleyan Christian Academy(8-3)
6)Northwest Guilford(13-6)
7)Northern Guilford(11-4)
9)Page(8-5)
7)Grimsley(9-8)
10)TIE:Ragsdale(9-8)/Greensboro Day School(7-6)
Softball Top Ten in the County:
1)Northwest Guilford(12-1)
2)Southwest Guilford(10-6)
3)Page(9-4)
4)High Point Central(10-4)
5)Wesleyan Christian Academy(6-3)
6)Western Guilford(9-8)
7)Northeast Guilford(7-10)
8)Eastern Guilford(6-10)
9)Cornerstone Charter Academy(7-7)
10)TIE:Ragsdale(5-9)/Northern Guilford(5-10)
Baseball Top Ten in the Area:
1)Ledford(16-1)
2)Randleman(15-1)
3)Davie County(16-2)
4)High Point Christian Academy(14-2)
5)Rockingham County(13-3)
6)Southeast Guilford(12-5)
7)Southwest Guilford(12-4)
8)Western Guilford(12-3)
9)Wesleyan Christian Academy(8-3)
10)Northwest Guilford(13-6)
Any thoughts on the Rankings??? Have we left out any area teams that should be in here???
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.