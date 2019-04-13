High School Baseball and Softball Polls for Round Two on this Rainy Saturday, this could be your “Read of the Week”

**********Our second round of baseball and softball polls for this season, and this should be your, “Saturday Afternoon/Sunday Afternoon Read”…..**********

Baseball Top Ten in the County:

1)High Point Christian Academy(14-2)

2)Southeast Guilford(12-5)

3)Southwest Guilford(12-4)

5)Western Guilford(12-3)

4)Wesleyan Christian Academy(8-3)

6)Northwest Guilford(13-6)

7)Northern Guilford(11-4)

9)Page(8-5)

7)Grimsley(9-8)

10)TIE:Ragsdale(9-8)/Greensboro Day School(7-6)

Softball Top Ten in the County:

1)Northwest Guilford(12-1)

2)Southwest Guilford(10-6)

3)Page(9-4)

4)High Point Central(10-4)

5)Wesleyan Christian Academy(6-3)

6)Western Guilford(9-8)

7)Northeast Guilford(7-10)

8)Eastern Guilford(6-10)

9)Cornerstone Charter Academy(7-7)

10)TIE:Ragsdale(5-9)/Northern Guilford(5-10)

Baseball Top Ten in the Area:

1)Ledford(16-1)

2)Randleman(15-1)

3)Davie County(16-2)

4)High Point Christian Academy(14-2)

5)Rockingham County(13-3)

6)Southeast Guilford(12-5)

7)Southwest Guilford(12-4)

8)Western Guilford(12-3)

9)Wesleyan Christian Academy(8-3)

10)Northwest Guilford(13-6)

Any thoughts on the Rankings??? Have we left out any area teams that should be in here???