HPU Track & Field: Weisbrod Sets Heptathlon Record; Panthers Open Weekend At Aggie Invite

*** Both Women’s and Men’s Recaps ***

HPU Women’s Track & Field – Weisbrod Breaks HPU Heptathlon Record

KNOXVILLE, TENN./GREENSBORO, N.C. – With the majority of the High Point University women’s track and field team competing at the Aggie Invitational in Greensboro, multis athletes Anika Weisbrod and Madison Reynolds wrapped up their time at Tennessee Relays with a pair of historic performances. The two juniors both broke the previously standing High Point record in the heptathlon, with Weisbrod collecting a team-best 4,641 points on the day.

Competing in their fifth event of the meet, both combined athletes set new PRs in the long jump. Weisbrod cleared a personal outdoor best of 5.53m to come in fourth among attached athletes, while Reynolds’ 5.24m set a new lifetime best in the sandpit. After collecting marks in the javelin, the pair finished their weekend competition by shaving multiple seconds off their career bests in the 800m. Reynolds crossed the finish line in 2:26.39 for a seventh place finish in the field, while Weisbrod’s 2:30.79 beat her previous PR by nearly five full seconds.

Both ladies earned point totals high enough to surpass the Panther program record, but it would be Weisbrod’s mark of 4,641 to stand as the new all-time tally. Reynolds finished just 10 points behind her teammate with a score of 4,631, still beating the previous record by 15, and bettering her own PR by 178.

Back in North Carolina, the HPU women had a dominant day in the Aggie Invitational 800m, led by an event win from senior Keaton Case. Case ran to a time of 2:08.61 overall to come within a second of the record-setting pace she set at last year’s Duke Invitational. She would be joined within the top-10 by teammate Famke Heinst (2:11.39), who crossed the finish line in eighth, roughly two seconds off her own career best.

Three more Panthers delivered new PRs in the same event, with Franzi Jakobs (2:13.07), Sydney Bagus (2:20.73) and Lucy Clayton (2:21.29) all having career days.

COMING UP NEXT

With Tennessee Relays in the books, the Panthers will conclude their time at the Aggie Invitational on Saturday. Field events will start as early as 9 AM, before relays open up two hours later at 11 AM.

Top Performers

Heptathlon

11. Anika Weisbrod (4,641) – SR & PR

12. Madison Reynolds (4,631) – PR

Hept. Long Jump

4. Anika Weisbrod (5.53m) – outdoor PR

12. Madison Reynolds (5.24m) – PR

Hept. 800m

7. Madison Reynolds (2:26.39) – PR

11. Anika Weisbrod (2:30.79) – PR

800m

1. Keaton Case (2:08.61)

8. Famke Heinst (2:11.39)

11. Franzi Jakobs (2:13.07) – PR

Sydney Bagus (2:20.73) – PR

Lucy Clayton (2:21.29) – PR

HPU Men’s Track & Field – Romero With Career Day In Tennessee Decathlon

KNOXVILLE, TENN./GREENSBORO, N.C. – Needing to PR in nearly every event on the day to set a new school record, High Point University track and field’s Pablo Romero came just short of a new Panther decathlon mark this Friday, while taking second overall at Tennessee Relays.

Romero started his day with an impressive finish in the 110 hurdles, coming in third among attached athletes with a new personal record time of 14.89. Following his performance in the discus, the junior was one of just three competitors to clear 4.55m in the pole vault. His mark ties his all-time outdoor career best, and finished second among collegiates in the field.

Tossing 36.00 meters in the javelin, Romero finished his day with a 4:34.27 in the 1500m, to collect 717 points in the event. His pace was the fastest among attached athletes, beating the rest of the college field by nearly five seconds. Combining for a total of 6,856 over the weekend, only one college athlete tallied a higher score than Romero, who beat his previous career mark of 6,756 by 100 points.

The Panthers had some success both in the field and on the track at the Aggie Invitational, where the majority of the HPU men’s side competed this Friday. Senior Patrick Van Der Cruyssen came within a hair of setting a new PR in the 800m after crossing the finish line in 1:55.35, while Levi Williams shaved a hundredth of a second off his 100m career best at 11.16.

The Panthers’ night finished in the javelin, where both freshman Rob Greer and junior Josh Brown finished within the top-five. Greer ultimately collected a career-high toss of 53.39m, taking third among attached athletes competing in Greensboro on the night.

COMING UP NEXT

Top Performers

Decathlon

2. Romero (6856) – PR

Dec. 110 Hurdles

3. Pablo Romero (14.89) – PR

Dec. Pole Vault

2. Romero (4.55m) – ties PR

Dec. 1500m

1. Romero (4:34.27)

Javelin

3. Rob Greer (53.39m) – PR

4. Josh Brown (49.72)

800m

11. Patrick Van Der Cruyssen (1:55.35) 6 hundredths off PR

100m

L. Williams (11.16) – PR