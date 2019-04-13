HPU Women’s Golf Panthers in Second After Day One of Big South Championships

NINETY-SIX, S.C. — The High Point University women’s golf team is in second place after a rain-soaked first day of the Big South Championships Friday (April 12) at the Patriot at Grand Harbor in Ninety-Six, S.C.

After a rain delay of over three hours, HPU shot a 9-over 297 in the first round, behind only leader Campbell, who leads the tournament after shooting 293 in the first round. USC Upstate and Presbyterian tied for third in the first round at 306.

The Panthers were about a third of the way through the second round when play was suspended for darkness at 7:45 p.m.

“Today was a grind with the pour course conditions but so much fun,” HPU head coach Alexis Bennett said. “I was incredibly impressed with the poise the girls showed; we made a lot of birdies which has kept us within striking distance so we’re excited to get right back to work in the morning.”

Junior Samantha Vodry tied for the top score in the first round with a 2-under 70. It was her fourth par or better round of the season and ninth of her career, which is tied for second in school history. Vodry birdied four of her last seven holes.

Fellow junior Tonrak Tasaso tied for seventh in the first round with a 2-over 74. Sophomore Vasy Montague tied for 15th with a 4-over 76, while freshman Olivia John was a stroke behind in a tie for 18th at 5-over 77. Freshman Sarah Kahn rounded out the traveling squad with a 6-over 78.

Second-round action continues Saturday morning with the third round expected to follow, barring inclement weather.