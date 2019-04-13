No. 25 HPU WLAX Earns Share of Big South Title with 21-4 Win at Radford

• High Point earned at least a share of the Big South Regular Season Championship

• Sophomore Abby Hormes scored a career-high seven goals

• HPU closes out its home regular season slate against Liberty on Wednesday

RADFORD, Va. — The No. 25 High Point University women’s lacrosse team picked up a 21-4 win at Radford Saturday (April 13) at Cupp Stadium.

With the win the Panthers (11-4, 5-0 Big South) earned at least a share of the Big South Regular Season Championship for the third-consecutive year and fourth overall. High Point also won regular season Big South titles in 2014, 2017 and 2018.

After the Highlanders scored with 22:10 left in the first half to tie the game at 2-2, the Panthers scored the next seven goals to break open the game. Radford scored with 6:45 left in the first half, but was held scoreless for almost 36 minutes, tallying their fourth goal with under a minute remaining in the game.

“We got out to a slow start today, but once we got on track we saw a lot of players step up and create momentum for our offense,” HPU head coach Lyndsey Boswell said. “Abby Hormes was a huge threat and created a lot of scoring opportunities. Today was a total team win, and I’m so happy with the position we are in late in our season.”

High Point led in shots, 38-10, and ground balls, 31-20, while Radford (3-9, 2-2) led in draw controls, 14-12.

Sophomore Abby Hormes scored a career-high seven goals and tied her career high with 10 points. Fellow sophomore Rachel Foster added five points with three goals and two assists, while senior Valerie Pelling had two goals and two assists.

Three Panthers had two goals each, including senior Emory Gaeng, junior Kylie Holthaus and sophomore Nicole Pugh. Gaeng’s first goal was her 100th career point.

Through five conference games this season, High Point has outscored its opponents 114-21.

Next up, the Panthers will host Liberty in its final home regular season game of the season on Wednesday. First draw from Vert Stadium is set for 6 p.m. and the game will be broadcast live on ESPN+.