Personal Records Highlight Elon Track and Field in Action on Friday

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Elon University women’s track and field team had a couple of athletes set program top-five personal-records as the Phoenix competed at meets at the North Carolina A&T Invite and the Charlotte Invitational on Friday, April 12.

Results (A&T) • Results (Charlotte)

At the North Carolina A&T Invite, Elon had two athletes, Jordan Haywood (100-meters) and Natacha Savioz (800-meters), set new personal-bests at the meet in their respective events. Haywood ran a prelim time of 12.11 in the 100-meters, just missing out on advancing to the finals after finishing 11th. The freshman would set a new personal-best and the third-fastest time in school history in the event.

Savioz clocked a time of 2:09.35, a new personal-record for the Vouvry, Switzerland, native. She finished third overall in the race and posted the second-fastest time in school history in the event.

In the long jump, Alex Tudor was the top finisher for Elon with a mark of 18′ 6.5″ (5.65m) and was sixth overall. Haywood ran a time of 14.94 in the prelims of the 100-meter hurdles.

Charlotte Invitational

Select members of the Phoenix distance squads were in competition at the Charlotte Invitational on Friday evening. Melissa Anastasakis led the maroon and gold in the 1,500-meters as the Hillsdale, Ontario, native had a time of 4:26.73 and was sixth overall. Chelsea Smith was 11th with her time of 4:30.91 while Coralea Geraniotis was 13th at 4:33.99.

In the 3,000-meter steeplechase, Lauren Lynch had a time of 11:49.12 for the Phoenix. She would finish 12th overall in the race.

On Deck

Elon concludes its weekend with the second day at both meets tomorrow, April 13.