The ACC’s Barnstorming Basketball Tour hits the floor at Eden’s Morehead High School TODAY at 4pm/Doors Open at 2:30

Morehead High School will host the ACC Barnstorming Tour TODAY…

**********Doors open at 2:30pm and the game begins at 4pm.**********

Local high school seniors from across Rockingham county will be playing against seniors from the four NC ACC universities.

There will also be a 3 point and slam dunk contest. Regular

Admission tickets are $16……..

The ACC’s Barnstorming Basketball Tour

@ Morehead High School doors open @ 2:30 / games starts @ 4. Cameron Johnson(UNC), Luke Maye(UNC), Phil Ford(UNC), Kenny Williams(UNC), Nolan Smith(Duke), Torin Dorn(N.C. State)…. And former Dudley High School coach David Price will be at this event TODAY….

For over 40 years, The Sumner Group has sponsored and coordinated the ACC Barnstorming Tour. Over the years, the Tour has provided a rare up-close-and-personal look at such standout players as Michael Jordan, Len Bias, Dereck Whittenburg, Tyler Hansbrough, Nolan Smith, and Tyler Zeller to fans of all ages across the southeastern United States. This season promises to be another exciting year in Barnstorming history.

“It’s more of a family outing than a basketball game. We’ll pull little kids from the stands and have them shoot free throws . . . You’ll be able to meet Luke May and be this close to him and talk to him or ask him a question. It’s just a great family outing. Even if you aren’t a basketball fan, you can tell your friends that aren’t basketball fans that it would be cool just to be in the atmosphere. Like I said, its family oriented, kid friendly and you’ll get to see some very talented basketball players,” coach Phil Ford said.

General Admission tickets at the door cost $16 and the VIP package is $65. The VIP ticket gets you a front row seat as well as a meet and greet pass to meet the players, get autographs and photos.

A portion of the proceeds from each game will be donated to the Ronald McDonald House. Additional proceeds will also benefit each hosting high school.

Doors open at 2:30 p.m. and the game will start at 4 p.m. There will be a brief autograph session on the court for general admission ticket holders after the game court.

********************For more information visit carolinabarnstorming.com or visit on Facebook at ACC barnstorming.********************