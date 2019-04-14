Adcock, Brnovich Propel Elon Baseball to Series-Opening Win

ELON, N.C. – Ty Adcock drove in half of the runs and Kyle Brnovich pitched seven strong innings as Elon University baseball cruised to a 12-1 win over Delaware in the series opener Saturday night, April 13 at Latham Park.

Brnovich (4-3) picked up the win after holding the Blue Hens (12-21, 5-5 CAA) to one run on five hits and two walks. The junior right-hander fanned nine batters in 7.0 complete innings. Brandon Justice and Dean McCarthyboth tossed one inning of relief.

Adcock finished 3-for-4 with a three-run home run, six RBIs, and a run scored. Cam Devanney added a 2-for-3 effort as the birthday boy doubled twice, walked twice, scored three runs, and brought in another. Joe Satterfieldalso had a multi-effort as he hit 2-for-4 with two RBIs, a run, a base on balls, and a stolen base. Anthony Galasonhad the team’s other hit as he went 1-for-3, came home twice, and added an RBI.

How It Happened: Delaware scored its only run of the game in the top of the first as Jordan Hutchens sent a solo shot over the scoreboard. The maroon and gold responded with a two-run bottom half of the frame and never looked back. After a leadoff walk by Stanley, Galason laced a hit through the pitchers legs and into the outfield. Satterfield then plated the pair with a single to the gap in right.

The Phoenix doubled its tally with two more runs in the third. Galason was hit by a pitch and moved to second on a ground out. The freshman then touched home as Devanney doubled down the left-field line. An Adcock single to right allowed Devanney to cross the plate for the 4-1 advantage.

Elon and Delaware then settled down for a while before Adcock’s long ball in the seventh. With two away, Satterfield singled up the middle and Devanney earned a free trip to first. Following a Delaware pitching change, Adcock greeted the new hurler with a bomb over the top of the batter’s eye. The maroon and gold then hung another five runs on the board in the eighth as the Blue Hens relievers got into trouble. The royal blue and gold walked four and hit another two Elon batters to help put the nail in the coffin.

Notes: Adcock’s homer marked his third in as many games…With his nine strikeouts, Brnovich now has 324 for his career. He is now tied with UNCW’s Bryan Mazur (’99) for fourth on the CAA’s career strikeouts list…Galason has now reached in 32 straight games and extended his hitting streak to seven. Satterfield has reached in 29 games and is on an eight-game hitting streak…Satterfield’s steal in the seventh was his second of the season…With the win, Elon is within a game of pulling even in the all-time series. Delaware is ahead 10-9 heading into tomorrow’s doubleheader…A win tomorrow would mean the fifth consecutive series win for the Phoenix and the fourth in conference play.

On Deck: With inclement weather pushing everything back, the teams will close out the series with a doubleheader tomorrow beginning at 10 a.m. The first game is scheduled for seven innings, while the second is set for nine.