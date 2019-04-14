Carolina Cobras get Week One/Game One Win:Cobras over Massachusetts Pirates, 54-22

WORCESTER, MA – The Carolina Cobras (1-0) keep their championship momentum going from last season as they defeated the Massachusetts Pirates (0-1) Saturday night at the DCU Center in Worcester, Massachusetts, by a score of 54-22.

The game was tight to start, with each team exchanging rushing and receiving touchdowns to knot the two teams at 14 a piece at the end of the first quarter. From there, it was all downhill for the Pirates.

Cobras quarterback Charles McCullum and company lit up the Pirates the rest of the night, with the offense and special teams producing 34 consecutive points before the Pirates offense could get anything going. Their second-half scores, a 33-yard bomb to Marty Gilyard followed by a deuce from Rausa, proved to be too little too late. Carolina put the cherry on top of it all after wide receiver Jordan Jolly caught a 28-yard touchdown pass near the end of the game.

While it may seem by the score that the game was mostly a blowout, Massachusetts did have their chances. Some of the more noticeable ones included Pirates quarterback Sean Brackett missing wide-open receivers in the end zone, drives choking out due to fumbled snaps, illegal procedures, and interceptions, as well as the defense having to stay on the field due to their own miscues. It will be interesting to see what the Pirates come up with in a week to take down the Cobras, as they will be facing them Saturday, April 20th, 2019, at the Greensboro Coliseum for the Cobras home opener and super hero night.