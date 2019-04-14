Elon Baseball Phoenix Wins Fifth-Straight Series with Sweep of Delaware

ELON, N.C. – Elon University baseball won both games of a doubleheader on Sunday, April 14 to sweep Delaware in the CAA series.

George Kirby (6-1) picked up the win in the first game of the day as he held the Blue Hens (12-23, 5-7 CAA) to one run on one hit and two walks. The junior from Rye, N.Y. struck out seve in 6.0 complete innings. Ty Adcock picked up the save as he threw one inning in relief and had two punch outs to go along with two walks.

Eight different batters collected a hit for the Phoenix (21-15, 10-2). Cam Devanney had the team’s lone extra-base hit with a double, while Nick Cicci swiped a bag.

In the second game, Jared Wetherbee (4-3) picked up the win after holding the visitors scoreless through 7.0 innings. The sophomore left-hander allowed five hits and struck out eight opposing batters. Brandon Justice tossed two innings of relief, gave up one hit, and issued two walks.

Offensively, five Elon batters turned in multi-hit efforts. Cicci hit 3-for-4, doubled, and scored a run. Joe Satterfieldwent 3-for-5 with a run and an RBI. Anthony Galason, Matt Oldham, and Devanney all finished 2-for-5.

How It Happened (Game One): After three scoreless innings, Delaware’s Joseph Carpenter hit a solo shot to center field to put the guests on the board. However, Elon answered with four runs in the home half of the inning. Satterfield drew a leadoff walk and Devanney doubled to left to put runners in scoring position. Back-to-back hits by Spurlin and Cicci swung the momentum in favor of the maroon and gold as both runners scored. Roberts then laid down a bunt for another score, Cicci stole third, and Tyler Stanley reached on a fielder’s choice as another run came home.

How It Happened (Game Two): Elon came out of the gates early in the second game of the doubleheader. Galason led off the bottom of the first with a double to the gap in left and touched home on an Oldham single. After Satterfield reached on a fielder’s choice and took second on a wild pitch, Adcock doubled down the left-field line for the 2-0 advantage.

The Phoenix added an insurance run in its next go-around. With the team’s second leadoff double in as many innings, Cicci advanced to third on a ground out and crossed the final 90 feet on a Stanley double to center. Delaware had an opportunity to break through in the fourth as a pair of two-out singles and a wild pitch placed runners in scoring position, but Wetherbee induced a fly out to right to keep the royal blue and gold off the board.

Elon added a run in the fifth as Oldham scored from second on a Devanney single to left. The maroon and gold then plated another two marks in the eighth for the final tally. A Satterfield single to right scored Jarrett Pico from second. Devanney then followed with another single to right to bring home Galason.

Notes: The sweep marked the third of the season and second in league play. Elon opened 2019 with a sweep of Lafayette on Feb. 15-17 and swept James Madison at home on March 29-31…Elon has now leapfrogged Delaware in the all-time series with an 11-10 record against the Blue Hens…This season marks the quickest Elon has reached 10 wins in conference play since 2008 when the Phoenix was a member of the SoCon…Across 25.0 innings, Elon hurlers held Delaware to two runs on 14 hits and eight walks…Elon shut out its opponent for the third time this season…Galason’s reached base streak came to an end at 32 games as he failed to reach in the first game of the doubleheader. Satterfield pushed his streak to 31 games. The junior also has a 10-game hit streak, one game shy of his season long…Elon is the first team in the CAA to reach 10 conference wins this season…Adcock’s save marks his fifth of the season.

On Deck: Elon hosts East Carolina this Tuesday, April 16 for the second game in a home-and-home series with the Pirates. ECU won a Feb. 27 meeting 5-3 in Greenville, N.C. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m.