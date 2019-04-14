Elon Softball Phoenix, Blue Hens Split Saturday Doubleheader

ELON, N.C. – The Elon University softball team split its twin bill on Saturday, April 13, versus Delaware in a clash of Colonial Athletic Association opponents. The Blue Hens took the opening game, 5-1, but the Phoenix was able to even up the series with the 3-2 win in game two at Hunt Softball Park.

The Phoenix (22-16-1, 6-5 CAA) and the Blue Hens (18-21, 4-7 CAA) will conclude the series with the rubber game tomorrow with a new start time of 11 a.m.

Game One: Delaware 5, Elon 1

The Blue Hens attacked the Phoenix early in the opening frame leading off with a pair of singles. The two runners then reached scoring position with one out before a RBI single from Anna Steinmetz to center field plated a run for Delaware, who took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first.

Delaware added two more runs to the scoreboard in the top of the third. Steinmetz drove a one-out double to left center, scoring a runner who reached earlier on a walk while giving the Blue Hens runners in scoring position. A ground out to first enabled another run to cross the dish as Delaware’s lead extended to 3-0.

Elon got a run back in the bottom of the fourth. Rebecca Murray opened the inning on a walk and moved to second on Ally Repko’s single to center. A passed ball advanced Murray to third before she scored on Megan White’s RBI single down the right field line. The Phoenix had runners in scoring position and no outs as Delaware went into its bullpen with Sarah Piening relieving Katie Stahre in the circle. The switch worked as Piening retired the next three batters to leave the runners stranded for the Phoenix.

Delaware added runs in the top of the sixth and seventh frames to push its lead to four, 5-1. A sac fly in the sixth from Chayanna Gallardo and a solo home run by Brooke Gladen helped the Blue Hens to the game one victory as Elon could not respond.

At the Plate: Callie Horn was 2-of-3 at the plate while White had the lone RBI in the contest for the Phoenix, who tallied six hits total…Elon left eight base runners on.

In the Circle: Abby Barker (13-6) was handed the loss after the going the distance for the 14th time this season…The Granville, Ohio, native allowed eight hits, five runs, four earned, and struck out four.

Game Two: Elon 3, Delaware 2

In the second game, it was the Phoenix who quickly opened the contest with a fast start in the opening inning. Erica Serafini reached on a one-out single to left and advanced to third on Murray’s double to right field. Repko drove in Serafini on a RBI single to the shortstop with another run coming in on a throwing error by the Blue Hens to second. That made the score 2-0 in favor of the Phoenix after one.

Delaware tied the game at two-all after plating runs in the top of the second and third. The Blue Hens added their first run of the game on a two-out single to left in the second and knotted the contest in the third off another RBI from Steinmetz.

Both teams went scoreless in the fourth, but the Phoenix eventually went back in front in its home half of the fifth. Morgan Reich led off with a double into right center and advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt. Elon grounded out on the next at bat and put the Phoenix in danger of leaving a runner stranded, but Repko answered with a two-out RBI single to put the Phoenix up 3-2 going to the sixth.

Reliever Kenna Quinn was able to take care of business in the circle to protect the Phoenix’s lead. The Boiling Springs, S.C., native set down the Blue Hens in order in both the sixth and seventh frames as Elon emerged with the 3-2 win.

At the Plate: Repko was 2-of-3 at the plate to lead the Phoenix in game two as Elon recorded seven hits total…Reich, Murray and Horn also had a double in the contest.

In the Circle: Quinn (6-4) earned the win after pitching 5.0 scoreless innings in relief for the Phoenix…She also fanned two batters and gave up three hits.