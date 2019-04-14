Elon Women’s Golf Finishes Fifth at CAA Championship

SOUTHPORT, N.C. – Aurelia Hamm and Adel Vadkerti both tied for sixth and Elon University women’s golf moved up in the team standings to finish fifth on the final day of the 2019 CAA Women’s Golf Championship, held on The Reserve Club at St. James Plantation.

RESULTS

The Phoenix posted its best round of the weekend with a combined 24-over par 312 to end with a team total of 952. The effort helped the Phoenix move past James Madison, who was right behind the maroon and gold at 953. UNCW won the team title with a three-round total of 918. Delaware took second place with a 935, and Charleston was one stroke behind at 936 to finish third. The Seahawks swept the honors as Phu Kine took home the individual title with a plus-seven 223.

HIGHLIGHTS

Vadkerti shot a two-over par 74 and Hamm a four-over 76 in the final round. The pair both ended up with a 13-over 229 to lead Elon. Hamm tallied seven birdies and 30 pars on the weekend while Vadkerti collected four birdies and 36 pars. Cosette Anderson and Katherine Reilly were next as they tied for 28th with a 248. Anderson had her best round of the championship with an 81. Haley Bookholdt, who withdrew from round two, also carded an 81 on the day.

2019 CAA Women’s Championship

April 12-14 | Southport, N.C.

Team Standings

1. UNCW (309-306-303–918) +54

2. Delaware (315-307-313–935) +71

3. Charleston (314-312-310–936) +72

4. Towson (316-310-312–938) +74

5. Elon (325-315-312–952) +88

6. James Madison (320-318-315–953) +89

7. William & Mary (329-317-323–969) +105

8. Hofstra (344-351-338–1033) +169

Elon Individuals

T6. Adel Vadkerti (80-75-74–229) +13

T6. Aurelia Hamm (74-79-76–229) +13

T28. Cosette Anderson (85-82-81–248) +32

T28. Katherine Reilly (86-79-83–248) +32

– Haley Bookholdt (91-D-81) –