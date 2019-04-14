Elon Women’s Tennis Defeats George Washington in Regular Season Finale

ELON, N.C. – Elon University women’s tennis finished off its regular season on Sunday, April 14, with a 4-3 victory over the George Washington Colonials at the Jimmy Powell Tennis Center.

The Phoenix took the all-important doubles point to claim the early 1-0 advantage. After George Washington won the opening two singles matches to take a 2-1 lead, the Phoenix responded with back-to-back wins from Olivia Archer and Alex Koniaev put Elon back on top. Following GW’s win on court two, Nicole Shiau clinched the win with her 7-6 (7-5), 6-3 victory in the deciding match on court six.

The Phoenix concludes the regular season with a 12-11 overall record and 6-5 mark at the Jimmy Powell Tennis Center with the win. George Washington falls to 10-9 overall with the loss to Elon.

HIGHLIGHTS

Elon picked up wins on courts one and two in doubles action to claim the early 1-0 lead in the match. Koniaev and Maria Paraja claimed the first doubles win with a 6-2 victory on court one. Then, Nayar and Shiau came back from a 3-4 deficit in their match and won three straight games to clinch the doubles point. Elon led 5-4 on court three before the point was clinched.

In singles play, GW took its first lead in the match 2-1 as Katarina Marinkovikj and Maria Siopacha picked up wins on courts four and one, respectively. Elon then provided a response as Archer’s 7-5, 6-2 victory on court three and Koniaev’s 6-4, 6-4 win against Xenia de Luna on court five put the Phoenix ahead 3-2.

Grubac then overcame a tough battle against Paraja 7-6 (7-5), 6-4 on court two to level the match at 3-3, setting up court six as the deciding match. Shiau clinched the victory for the Phoenix as she defeated Victoria Kogan to seal Elon’s win.

UP NEXT

The Phoenix will get set to host the 2019 CAA Tennis Championships at the Jimmy Powell Tennis Center. The women’s championships will start on Wednesday, April 17 with play concluding on Sunday, April 22.

Elon 4, George Washington 3

Apr 14, 2019 at Elon, N.C. (Jimmy Powell Tennis Center)

Singles competition

1. SIOPACHA, Maria (GW) def. Suzanne Zenoni (ELON) 6-2, 6-0

2. GRUBAC, Sara (GW) def. Maria Paraja (ELON) 7-6 (7-5), 6-4

3. Olivia Archer (ELON) def. BAYRAKTAROGLU, Melis (GW) 7-5, 6-2

4. MARINKOVIKJ, Katarin (GW) def. Uma Nayar (ELON) 6-4, 6-1

5. Alex Koniaev (ELON) def. DE LUNA, Xenia (GW) 6-4, 6-4

6. Nicole Shiau (ELON) def. KOGAN, Victoria (GW) 7-6 (7-5), 6-3

Doubles competition

1. Alex Koniaev/Maria Paraja (ELON) def. SIOPACHA, Maria/BAYRAKTAROGLU, Melis (GW) 6-2

2. Uma Nayar/Nicole Shiau (ELON) def. GRUBAC, Sara/MARINKOVIKJ, Katarin (GW) 6-4

3. Olivia Archer/Suzanne Zenoni (ELON) vs. DE LUNA, Xenia/KOGAN, Victoria (GW) 5-4, unfinished

Match Notes:

Order of finish: Doubles (1,2); Singles (4,1,3,5,2,6)