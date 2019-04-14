HPU Baseball: Tentative Time Set For Finale Against Longwood

HIGH POINT, N.C. – High Point University baseball has set a tentative time of 3 PM for this Monday’s finale with visiting Longwood. After already shifting this weekend’s series back a day, the club’s original game three first pitch has been upgraded from its TBA standing, with further review coming on the morning of the contest.

Schedule vs Longwood

Friday, April 12 | Postponed

Saturday, April 13 | 6 PM | W, 3-1

Sunday, April 14 | 11 AM | W, 12-2

Monday, April 15 | 3 PM

The Panthers will be going for the sweep against the Lancers after defeating the visiting side by a final of 12-2 earlier this Sunday. HPU has now earned a series victory in its last three meetings with Longwood, as the Panthers attempt to beat LWU three times in the same season for the first time since 2015.

With Sunday night rain on the approach and further schedule changes likely coming as well, fans/spectators wishing to attend Monday’s finale are encouraged to stay up to date on any further schedule adjustments by visiting highpointpanthers.com, or checking the HPU baseball Twitter (@hpubaseball) and Facebook (@hpupanthersbaseball) pages.