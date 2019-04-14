Looking at Local Players and their College Baseball Numbers/Stats and our High School Baseball Play/Move of the Week

Here is the High School Baseball Play/Move of the Week for this week and you can check out, when you CLICK HERE….

Stats from our local colleges and our local players, playing college baseball….

N.C. A&T:

Camden Williamson(Dudley HS) .272/3 HRs/20 RBI/5 Doubles…27 Games/24 Starts

Zac McClean(High Point Christian Academy/High Point Central HS .214/4 HRs/8 RBI/5 Doubles…31 Games/30 Starts

Ryan Stanley(Southeast Guilford HS) .213/1 HR/8 RBI/2 Doubles…32 Games/30 Starts

Devin Bartley(Southeast Guilford HS) .125/1 Double/0 HRs/0 RBI…7 Games/0 Starts

Guilford College:

Ellis Stokes(Dudley HS) .284/0 HRs/9 RBI2 Doubles…28 Games

Logan King(Northern Guilford HS) .276/0 HRs/6 RBI/7 Doubles/25 Games

Tanner Hobbs(Northeast Guilford HS) .264/2 HRs/8 RBI/4 Doubles…20 Games

Brody Holloman(Northeast Guilford HS) Pitcher with 12 Games/0 Starts/(0-1)/1 Save/13 2/3’s Innings/12 Runs/18 Hits/11 BB’s/3 K’s/7.90 ERA

UNCG:

Caleb Webster(Randleman HS) .298/2 HRs/20 RBI/10 Doubles/1 Triple/32 Games/32 Starts…25 Runs Scored…

Ryan Caveness(Southern Guilford HS) .274/4 HRs/19 RBI/3 Doubles/31 Games/31 Starts…18 Runs Scored…

Greensboro College:

Cameron Peters(Grimsley HS) .261/0 HRs/12 RBI/3 Doubles/8 Runs Scored/23 Games/19 Starts…

Hunter Fleming(Eastern Guilford HS) .182./0 HRs/0 RBI/1 Double/1 Run Scored/5 Games/3 Starts

Cameron Whitson(Northwest Guilford HS) Pitcher with 19 1/3 Innings/3 BB’s/5 K’s/12 Runs/26 Hits/(0-0)/ 0 Saves/7 Games/4 Starts

N.C. State Baseball:

Patrick Bailey(Wesleyan Christian Academy) .343/8 HRs/32 RBI/14 Doubles/2 Triples/37 Runs Scored…36 Games/36 Starts

Evan Edwards(Southern Guilford HS) .331/10 HRs/44 RBI/10 Doubles/2 Triples/39 Runs Scores/36 Games/36 Starts

J.T. Jarrett(Northern Guilford HS) .191/0 HRs/9 RBI/3 Doubles/9 Runs Scored/25 Games/15 Starts

Cameron Cotter(Northern Guilford HS) Pitcher (2-2)/2.65 ERA/9 Games/0 Starts/1 Save/5 Runs/10 Hits/5 BB’s/17 K’s/Opponent’s Batting Average .172

UNC:

Hansen Butler(High Point Christian Academy/High Point Central HS) (1-0)/4.50 ERA/7 Games/0 Starts/6 Innings/3 Runs/6 Hits/7 BB’s/10 K’s/Opponent’s Average .273

Kyle Blendinger(Southwest Guilford HS) (0-0)7.20 ERA/5 Games/0 Starts/5 Innings/5 Runs/4 Hits/3 BB’s/1 K/Opponent’s Average .200

UNC-Asheville:

Carmine Pagano(Southeast Guilford HS) .225/0 HRs/9 RBI/8 Doubles/1 Triple/14 Runs Scored/34 Games/34 Starts

Jacob Edwards(Southwest Guilford HS) .194/0 HR’s/1 RBI/6 Runs Scored/25 Games/16 Starts

Jacob Edwards Pitching:(3-2)/2.58 ERA/12 Games/5 Starts/1 Save/38 1/3 Innings/17 Runs/33 Hits/25 BB’s/33 K’s/Opponent’s Average .239

Western Carolina:

Luke Robinson(Eastern Guilford HS) .276/7 HRs/30 RBI/6 Doubles/2 Triples/20 Runs Scored/32 Games/32 Starts

Andrew Robinson(Eastern Guilford HS) .200/0 HRs/3 RBI/1 Triple/4 Doubles/12 Runs Scored/28 Games/11 Starts

North Carolina Central University:

Carter Williams(Northeast Guilford HS) .331/3 HRs/25 RBI/11 Doubles/21 Runs Scored/33 Games/32 Starts

Timmy Fischvogt(High Point Christian Academy) .216/0 HRs/9 RBI/3 Doubles/10 Runs Scored/26 Games/23 Starts

Chris Kernen(Northwest Guilford HS) Pitcher (4-2)/4.91/10 Games/5 Starts/47 2/3 Innings/28 Runs/44 Hits/19 BB’s/43 K’s/Opponent’s Average .244

Winston-Salem State University:

Joe Joplin(Grimsley HS) .172/0 HRs/4 RBI/2 Doubles/9 Runs Scored/20 Games

Parker Strader(Northeast Guilford HS) Pitcher (3-0)/4.91 ERA/36 2/3 Innings/15 Games/2 Starts/27 Runs/35 Hits/15 BB’s/29 K’s/

Campbell University:

Kevin Westlake(Page HS) Pitcher (2-2)/6.06 ERA/32 2/3 Innings/8 Games/8 Starts/26 Runs/36 Hits/24 BB’s/21 K’s/Opponent’s Average .288

Louisburg College:

Luke Davis(Wesleyan Christian Academy) Pitcher (1-3)/9.62 ERA/29 Innings/8 Games/7 Starts/26 Runs/43 Hits/16 BB’s/23 K’s

There are more local college players out there and we will try and find them, and these are out findings for today…A time-consuming project, but we did come up with some key names and numbers…

One other professional player we found today was D.J. Artis, from Southeast Guilford HS and Liberty University, now with the South Bend Cubs in the Midwest League….For Artis so far in 2019:.231/0 HRs/1 RBI/3 Doubles/5 Runs Scored/4-4 in Stolen Bases over 8 Games to start the season….We will be looking for more MILB players too…If you have any of their stats, send them our way…