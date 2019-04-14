Looking at Local Players and their College Baseball Numbers/Stats and our High School Baseball Play/Move of the Week
Stats from our local colleges and our local players, playing college baseball….
N.C. A&T:
Camden Williamson(Dudley HS) .272/3 HRs/20 RBI/5 Doubles…27 Games/24 Starts
Zac McClean(High Point Christian Academy/High Point Central HS .214/4 HRs/8 RBI/5 Doubles…31 Games/30 Starts
Ryan Stanley(Southeast Guilford HS) .213/1 HR/8 RBI/2 Doubles…32 Games/30 Starts
Devin Bartley(Southeast Guilford HS) .125/1 Double/0 HRs/0 RBI…7 Games/0 Starts
Guilford College:
Ellis Stokes(Dudley HS) .284/0 HRs/9 RBI2 Doubles…28 Games
Logan King(Northern Guilford HS) .276/0 HRs/6 RBI/7 Doubles/25 Games
Tanner Hobbs(Northeast Guilford HS) .264/2 HRs/8 RBI/4 Doubles…20 Games
Brody Holloman(Northeast Guilford HS) Pitcher with 12 Games/0 Starts/(0-1)/1 Save/13 2/3’s Innings/12 Runs/18 Hits/11 BB’s/3 K’s/7.90 ERA
UNCG:
Caleb Webster(Randleman HS) .298/2 HRs/20 RBI/10 Doubles/1 Triple/32 Games/32 Starts…25 Runs Scored…
Ryan Caveness(Southern Guilford HS) .274/4 HRs/19 RBI/3 Doubles/31 Games/31 Starts…18 Runs Scored…
Greensboro College:
Cameron Peters(Grimsley HS) .261/0 HRs/12 RBI/3 Doubles/8 Runs Scored/23 Games/19 Starts…
Hunter Fleming(Eastern Guilford HS) .182./0 HRs/0 RBI/1 Double/1 Run Scored/5 Games/3 Starts
Cameron Whitson(Northwest Guilford HS) Pitcher with 19 1/3 Innings/3 BB’s/5 K’s/12 Runs/26 Hits/(0-0)/ 0 Saves/7 Games/4 Starts
N.C. State Baseball:
Patrick Bailey(Wesleyan Christian Academy) .343/8 HRs/32 RBI/14 Doubles/2 Triples/37 Runs Scored…36 Games/36 Starts
Evan Edwards(Southern Guilford HS) .331/10 HRs/44 RBI/10 Doubles/2 Triples/39 Runs Scores/36 Games/36 Starts
J.T. Jarrett(Northern Guilford HS) .191/0 HRs/9 RBI/3 Doubles/9 Runs Scored/25 Games/15 Starts
Cameron Cotter(Northern Guilford HS) Pitcher (2-2)/2.65 ERA/9 Games/0 Starts/1 Save/5 Runs/10 Hits/5 BB’s/17 K’s/Opponent’s Batting Average .172
UNC:
Hansen Butler(High Point Christian Academy/High Point Central HS) (1-0)/4.50 ERA/7 Games/0 Starts/6 Innings/3 Runs/6 Hits/7 BB’s/10 K’s/Opponent’s Average .273
Kyle Blendinger(Southwest Guilford HS) (0-0)7.20 ERA/5 Games/0 Starts/5 Innings/5 Runs/4 Hits/3 BB’s/1 K/Opponent’s Average .200
UNC-Asheville:
Carmine Pagano(Southeast Guilford HS) .225/0 HRs/9 RBI/8 Doubles/1 Triple/14 Runs Scored/34 Games/34 Starts
Jacob Edwards(Southwest Guilford HS) .194/0 HR’s/1 RBI/6 Runs Scored/25 Games/16 Starts
Jacob Edwards Pitching:(3-2)/2.58 ERA/12 Games/5 Starts/1 Save/38 1/3 Innings/17 Runs/33 Hits/25 BB’s/33 K’s/Opponent’s Average .239
Western Carolina:
Luke Robinson(Eastern Guilford HS) .276/7 HRs/30 RBI/6 Doubles/2 Triples/20 Runs Scored/32 Games/32 Starts
Andrew Robinson(Eastern Guilford HS) .200/0 HRs/3 RBI/1 Triple/4 Doubles/12 Runs Scored/28 Games/11 Starts
North Carolina Central University:
Carter Williams(Northeast Guilford HS) .331/3 HRs/25 RBI/11 Doubles/21 Runs Scored/33 Games/32 Starts
Timmy Fischvogt(High Point Christian Academy) .216/0 HRs/9 RBI/3 Doubles/10 Runs Scored/26 Games/23 Starts
Chris Kernen(Northwest Guilford HS) Pitcher (4-2)/4.91/10 Games/5 Starts/47 2/3 Innings/28 Runs/44 Hits/19 BB’s/43 K’s/Opponent’s Average .244
Winston-Salem State University:
Joe Joplin(Grimsley HS) .172/0 HRs/4 RBI/2 Doubles/9 Runs Scored/20 Games
Parker Strader(Northeast Guilford HS) Pitcher (3-0)/4.91 ERA/36 2/3 Innings/15 Games/2 Starts/27 Runs/35 Hits/15 BB’s/29 K’s/
Campbell University:
Kevin Westlake(Page HS) Pitcher (2-2)/6.06 ERA/32 2/3 Innings/8 Games/8 Starts/26 Runs/36 Hits/24 BB’s/21 K’s/Opponent’s Average .288
Louisburg College:
Luke Davis(Wesleyan Christian Academy) Pitcher (1-3)/9.62 ERA/29 Innings/8 Games/7 Starts/26 Runs/43 Hits/16 BB’s/23 K’s
There are more local college players out there and we will try and find them, and these are out findings for today…A time-consuming project, but we did come up with some key names and numbers…
One other professional player we found today was D.J. Artis, from Southeast Guilford HS and Liberty University, now with the South Bend Cubs in the Midwest League….For Artis so far in 2019:.231/0 HRs/1 RBI/3 Doubles/5 Runs Scored/4-4 in Stolen Bases over 8 Games to start the season….We will be looking for more MILB players too…If you have any of their stats, send them our way…
