Ragsdale High School Athletics for the Week of 4/15-4/20/19:Baseball Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday
Monday, April 15
TBA Boys Varsity Lacrosse at Ragsdale (very proable/not confirmed) Conference Tournament (Other)
TBA Girls Varsity Lacrosse @ Ragsdale (very probable/not confirmed) Conference Tournament (Other)
4:00 PM Boys Varsity Golf @ Oak Hollow/ vs. HP Central (Other) Away
5:00 PM Boys Varsity Tennis Ben L. Smith High School Home
Tuesday, April 16
TBA Boys Varsity Tennis @ Grimsley/ Conference Tournament (Other) Away
3:30 PM Boys Varsity Golf location TBA/ vs. NW Guilford (Other) Away
4:30 PM Boys Junior Varsity Baseball Grimsley High School Home
5:00 PM Girls Varsity Soccer Grimsley High School Home
6:00 PM Girls Varsity Softball Grimsley High School Senior Night Home
6:30 PM Boys Varsity Baseball Grimsley High School Home
Wednesday, April 17
TBA Boys Varsity Tennis Conference Tournament/ @ Grimsley (Other) Away
4:30 PM Coed Varsity Track @ Page (Other) Away
5:00 PM Girls Varsity Softball OPEN DATE Doubleheader/ Piedmont Classical Home
5:30 PM Girls Varsity Soccer @ Ragsdale/ vs. SW Guilford (Other) Home
Thursday, April 18
9:00 AM Boys Varsity Golf @ Greensboro National/ NWG Invitational (Other) Away
4:00 PM Coed Varsity Track @ SE Guilford/ Guilford County Championships (Other) Away
4:30 PM Boys Junior Varsity Baseball vs. Southeast Guilford (Other) Home
7:00 PM Boys Varsity Baseball Vs. Southeast Guilford/ Endowment Game (Other) Home
Friday, April 19
10:00 AM Coed Varsity Track @ SE Guilford/ Guilford County Championships (Other) Away
Saturday, April 20
3:00 PM Boys Varsity Baseball @ Wilson NC/Fleming Stadium/vs. Rocky Mount Academy (Other) Away
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.