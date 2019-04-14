Strazdite’s Victories Closes Out Elon Women’s Track & Field Phoenix’s Final Day at Aggie Invitational

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Freshman Kristine Strazdite earned a pair of event wins on Saturday, April 13, as the Elon University women’s track and field team closed out its weekend at the Aggie and Charlotte Invitational.

Results (Aggie Invitational) • Results (Charlotte)

Strazdite took medalist honors in both the shot put and discus throw for the maroon and gold at the Aggie Invitational. The Valmiera, Latvia, native won the discus with a throw of 140′ 11″ (42.96m), edging out teammates Kathleen Collins and Skylar Barthlemes. Collins was the runner-up with a throw of 135′ 3″ (41.24m) while Barthelmes was third with a heave of 135′ 2″ (41.21m).

Strazdite also took first in the shot put with her throw of 43′ 4.25″ (13.21m). Barthelmes was fourth with a toss of 39′ 2.5″ (11.95m) and Charlotte Bradsher was 12th overall with a heave of 36′ 5″ (11.10m).

Barthelmes was the Phoenix’s top finisher with a throw of 161′ 7″ (49.27m) in the hammer throw and was second overall. Bradsher was third with a mark of 156′ 9″ (47.78m) while Collins earned a spot in the top-10 with a throw of 123′ 7″ (37.67m).

Moira O’Malley was fifth for the Phoenix in the high jump with a cleared height of 5′ 1″ (1.55m). Jessica Anderson was also in the top-10 with her mark of 4′ 11″ (1.50m). Elon’s 4×100-meter relay team of Jordan Haywood, Alex Tudor, O’Malley and Lauren Brzozowski was third with a combined time of 47.42.

Charlotte Invitational

Elon also finished competition at the Charlotte Invitational on Saturday. Bridget Kanaley earned a sixth-place standing in the 1,500-meters with her time of 4:51.68. Paige King led Elon in the 800-meters with her time of 2:17.81 in fifth. Kelley McCarten (2:23.00), Emily Smith (2:23.35) and Stephanie Lair (2:24.25) also ran in the race for the Phoenix.

On Deck

The Phoenix splits for meets next weekend, April 19-20, with groups headed to the Duke Invitational and at the UVA Grand Prix meet.