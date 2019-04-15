American Junior Golf Association Preview at Pinewood Final Round Results
Results
Boys Division Champion: Justin Hastings of Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands
This was the first AJGA win for the 15-year-old.
Hastings carded 7 birdies in the final round of the tournament.
He finished 6-under-par 66 in Sunday’s final round.
“I think my most memorable moment would be making a 30-footer on the last [hole] to kind of put an exclamation point a good round. I don’t think I will forget that”
Girls Division Champion: Jordan Hamelsky of Newton, Massachusetts
This is the first AJGA win for Hamelsky
The 17-year-old shot 3 birdies on the day.
Hamelsky finished 1-over-par 73 in the final round.
“Since it was only an 18 hole tournament I really need to make those 18 holes count”
Top local boy: Zach Green of Asheboro, NC (+7)
Green finished T12 in his first AJGA event
The 17-year-old carded 1 birdie on the day
Green shot 7-over-par 79 in the final round of the tournament.
Top local girl: Gabriela Cruz of High Point, NC (+11)
Cruz finished T15 in her first AJGA event
The 16-year-old shot 11 over par 83 in the final round of the tournament
Tournament information
The field is comprised of junior golfers aged 12-19.
This was the first AJGA event held at Pinewood Country Club.
This event is one of 18 in a Preview Series sponsored by Junior Golf Hub.
