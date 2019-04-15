American Junior Golf Association Preview at Pinewood Final Round Results

Results

Boys Division Champion: Justin Hastings of Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands

This was the first AJGA win for the 15-year-old.

Hastings carded 7 birdies in the final round of the tournament.

He finished 6-under-par 66 in Sunday’s final round.

“I think my most memorable moment would be making a 30-footer on the last [hole] to kind of put an exclamation point a good round. I don’t think I will forget that”

Girls Division Champion: Jordan Hamelsky of Newton, Massachusetts

This is the first AJGA win for Hamelsky

The 17-year-old shot 3 birdies on the day.

Hamelsky finished 1-over-par 73 in the final round.

“Since it was only an 18 hole tournament I really need to make those 18 holes count”

Top local boy: Zach Green of Asheboro, NC (+7)

Green finished T12 in his first AJGA event

The 17-year-old carded 1 birdie on the day

Green shot 7-over-par 79 in the final round of the tournament.

Top local girl: Gabriela Cruz of High Point, NC (+11)

Cruz finished T15 in her first AJGA event

The 16-year-old shot 11 over par 83 in the final round of the tournament

Tournament information

The field is comprised of junior golfers aged 12-19.

This was the first AJGA event held at Pinewood Country Club.

This event is one of 18 in a Preview Series sponsored by Junior Golf Hub.