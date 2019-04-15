CAA Announces Pairings for 2019 Tennis Championships at Elon

ELON, N.C. – The pairings are set for the 2019 CAA Men’s and Women’s Tennis Championships, which will be held April 17-20 at the Jimmy Powell Tennis Center on the campus of the Elon University. The quarterfinal men’s tennis matches on Thursday, April 17, will be held at the Burlington Tennis Center. This is the fourth consecutive season that Elon is the host for the CAA Tennis Championships.

Men’s Bracket | Women’s Bracket

PARKING INFORMATION

Primary parking for spectators at the Jimmy Powell Tennis Center is located in the McMichael parking lot across Haggard Avenue from the Jimmy Powell Tennis Center. You can access the McMichael Lot on North O’Kelly Ave., which is at the traffic light on E. Haggard Ave. next to the Dalton L. McMichael, Sr. Science Center. Limited Street parking on E. College Avenue is also available. Please note that parking is not allowed on Antioch Avenue. Spectator parking for the Burlington Tennis Center is located in the main lot, at the entrance.

TOURNAMENT PLAY

Both Elon teams will begin play on Friday as the Phoenix has been selected the No. 2 seed on the men’s side, while the women’s team earned the No. 4 seed at the championships. The men’s squad finished the regular season with a 18-4 record overall and a perfect 10-0 mark at the Jimmy Powell Tennis Center. The women’s team completed the season with a 12-11 mark.

The women’s championship starts on Wednesday morning with first-round action at the Jimmy Powell Tennis Center as No. 8 UNCW faces No. 9 Hofstra at 10 a.m. Thursday’s quarterfinal play will take place at the Jimmy Powell Tennis Center on Elon University’s campus. Starting at 9 a.m., top-seeded William & Mary meets the UNCW/Hofstra winner and No. 4 Elon takes on No. 5 Drexel. Those matches will be followed at 1 p.m. by No. 2 James Madison squaring off against No. 7 Towson and No. 3 Charleston battling with No. 6 Delaware.

The winners advance to Friday’s 10 a.m. semifinal contests and the CAA women’s championship match is set for 10 a.m. on Saturday at the Jimmy Powell Tennis Center.

The men’s championship gets underway on Thursday morning with four quarterfinal matches at the Burlington Tennis Center in Burlington, N.C. Beginning at 9 a.m., top-seeded UNCW takes on No. 8 Delaware and No. 4 James Madison goes against No. 5 Charleston. As for the 1 p.m. matches, No. 2 Elon meets No. 7 Hofstra and No. 3 William & Mary faces No. 6 Drexel.

The winners will move on to Friday’s 2 a.m. semifinal contests. The CAA men’s championship match is set for 2 p.m. on Saturday. All three of those matches will be played at the Jimmy Powell Tennis Center on Elon University’s campus.

Admission is free to all four days of the championship, with the men’s and women’s champions both earning automatic bids to the NCAA Tournament. For more information, log on the Tennis Championship page on CAASports.com.