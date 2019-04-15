Carolina Acceleration High School Baseball and Softball for Today(4/15/19):Next Top Recruits Top Game of the Day is HP Central at Page softball
*****Not many games on the plate for today…..*****
(The schedule gets very busy again, on Tuesday/tomorrow.)….Workout time is time to make “The Hard Work Pay Off”, with Carmine Pagano, at
Carolina Acceleration….Get in there soon, and get “Your Connection to College Coaches” at Next Top Recruits and get by their website, when you CLICK HERE…..Our Next Top Recruits Top Game of the Day is, High Point Central(10-4/4-2) at Page(9-4/4-2) softball….
Baseball Today:
Wilmington Hoggard(3-11/3-7) vs. East Forsyth(6-11/1-7) 10:30am in the Wilmington Ashley Spring Break Tournament, in Wilmington, N.C.(Update shows, 1-0 East Forsyth, in the bottom of the second inning……
Vandalia Christian(3-6/1-3) at Sheets Memorial(4-1/2-0) 4pm
Rock Hill(15-9/3-9) vs. High Point Christian Academy(14-2/6-0) 5pm at the Mingo Bay Tournament @ Socastee High School, in South Carolina…
Durham Hillside(3-6/2-4) at Dudley(3-10/3-8) 5pm
Chatham Central(8-5/5-0) at Cornerstone Charter(4-7/3-4) 6pm Stoner-White Stadium
North Forsyth(9-8/6-5) at Page(8-5/5-3) 7pm…..Senior Night on Monday night, at Page HS
Triad Math and Science Academy(7-4/3-0) at Bethany Christian School(2-2/1-2)….Bethany is coached by Ben Fultz, who I think is a former Ragsdale Tiger baseball player…
Softball Games Today:
Cornerstone Charter Academy(7-7/3-5) at River Mill Academy(2-8/1-7) 4pm
High Point Central(10-4/4-2) at Page(9-4/4-2) 6pm….This will be Senior Night for Page HS
Northern Guilford(5-10/4-8) at Southeast Guilford(2-14/2-7) 6pm
Wesleyan Christian Academy(6-3/2-0) at Wake Christian(3-3/2-1) 6pm
Ragsdale(5-9/1-5) at Oak Ridge Military Academy(1-0/0-0) 6pm
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.