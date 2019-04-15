Carolina Acceleration High School Baseball and Softball for Today(4/15/19):Next Top Recruits Top Game of the Day is HP Central at Page softball

*****Not many games on the plate for today…..*****

Baseball Today:

Wilmington Hoggard(3-11/3-7) vs. East Forsyth(6-11/1-7) 10:30am in the Wilmington Ashley Spring Break Tournament, in Wilmington, N.C.(Update shows, 1-0 East Forsyth, in the bottom of the second inning……

Vandalia Christian(3-6/1-3) at Sheets Memorial(4-1/2-0) 4pm

Rock Hill(15-9/3-9) vs. High Point Christian Academy(14-2/6-0) 5pm at the Mingo Bay Tournament @ Socastee High School, in South Carolina…

Durham Hillside(3-6/2-4) at Dudley(3-10/3-8) 5pm

Chatham Central(8-5/5-0) at Cornerstone Charter(4-7/3-4) 6pm Stoner-White Stadium

North Forsyth(9-8/6-5) at Page(8-5/5-3) 7pm…..Senior Night on Monday night, at Page HS

Triad Math and Science Academy(7-4/3-0) at Bethany Christian School(2-2/1-2)….Bethany is coached by Ben Fultz, who I think is a former Ragsdale Tiger baseball player…

Softball Games Today:

Cornerstone Charter Academy(7-7/3-5) at River Mill Academy(2-8/1-7) 4pm

High Point Central(10-4/4-2) at Page(9-4/4-2) 6pm….This will be Senior Night for Page HS

Northern Guilford(5-10/4-8) at Southeast Guilford(2-14/2-7) 6pm

Wesleyan Christian Academy(6-3/2-0) at Wake Christian(3-3/2-1) 6pm

Ragsdale(5-9/1-5) at Oak Ridge Military Academy(1-0/0-0) 6pm