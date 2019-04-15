Devan Boykin(Ragsdale High School) 110% committed to N.C. State Wolfpack football team/Isaiah Fisher-Smith(Page HS) 120% committed to Duke University/Michael Wyman(Dudley HS) to announce on Tuesday

Saw both of these on Twitter today and this news is very impressive….

Devan Boykin(Ragsdale High School) 110% committed to N.C. State Wolfpack football team/Isaiah Fisher-Smith(Page HS) 120% committed to Duke University, and the Blue Devils for football….

Great news for both of these Triangle college football programs, and I know for a fact that N.C. State is getting an outstanding defensive back and at one time in the process, Devan Boykin was leaning toward UNC, but now he is calling out for the Red and White, in Raleigh…

Isaiah Fisher-Smith has hit the scene and hit it hard over the past year, and Duke has one of the top defensive backs around, coming to Durham…

Would expect both young men to be around at their respective high schools no later than December 2019 and that will be fine, because they can jump right in line, and take part in Spring drills/workouts at N.C. State and at Duke, in the Spring of 2020…

Both kids are seeing 20/20 and let’s see where WR Michael Wyman(Dudley HS) lands on Tuesday/tomorrow…Some are saying Wyman is leaning toward South Carolina, from the SEC, but will wait and see…ETA…Estimated Time of Announcement, 4:30pm in the Media Center, at Dudley HS….