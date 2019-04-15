Dudley Panthers Varsity Easter Tournament 2019/Eastern Guilford JV Easter Tournament 2019
Dudley Panthers Varsity Easter Tournament 2019
Dudley, Eastern Guilford, Southern Guilford, Northeast Guilford, Page, Triad Math and Science Academy
All Tournament Games will be played at the host team site, at Dudley High School
Dates: Friday, April 19th, Saturday April 20th, Monday April 22nd,
Tuesday, April 23rd will be a make-up day in case of rain.
Schedule
Friday, April 19th POOL A
2:30 Dudley vs. SG
5:00 NE vs. SG
7:30 Dudley vs. NE
Saturday, April 20th POOL B
2:30 Page vs. Triad Math and Science
5:00 EG vs. Triad Math and Science
7:30 Page vs. EG
Monday, April 22nd
2:30 3 seed pool A vs. 3 seed pool B Fifth Place Game
5:00 2 seed pool A vs. 2 seed pool B Third Place Game
7:30 1 seed pool A vs. 1 seed pool B Championship Game
Tuesday, April 23rd
**Rain Date**
Admission and Concessions
• $8.00 for Friday and Saturday gates because they are playing double headers **Please inform parents of this** $5.00 for Mondays games
• Concessions will be available, please no outside concessions!!
Tournament seeding for Monday will be decided by:
1. Head to head
2. Runs allowed
3. Runs scored
4. Coin flip
Eastern Guilford JV Easter Tournament 2019
Eastern Guilford, Northeast Guilford, Southern Guilford, Dudley, Page, Ragsdale
All Games will be played at Eastern Guilford High School……
Dates: Friday, April 19th, Saturday April 20th, Monday April 22nd,
Tuesday, April 23rd will be a make-up day in case of rain.
Schedule
Friday, April 19th POOL A
2:30 Page vs. Eastern
5:00 Page vs. Ragsdale
7:30 Ragsdale vs. Eastern
Saturday, April 20th POOL B
2:30 Dudley vs. Southern
5:00 Southern vs. NE
7:30 Dudley vs. NE
Monday, April 22nd
2:30 3 seed pool A vs. 3 seed pool B Fifth Place Game
5:00 2 seed pool A vs. 2 seed pool B Third Place Game
7:30 1 seed pool A vs. 1 seed pool B Championship Game
Admission and Concessions
• $8.00 for Friday and Saturday gates because they are playing double headers **Please inform parents of this** $5.00 for Monday’s games
• Concessions will be available, please no outside concessions.
Tournament seeding for Monday will be decided by:
1. Head to Head
2. Runs Allowed
3. Runs Scored
4. Coin Flip
