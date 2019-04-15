Eastern Guilford High School College Commitments / National Letter of Intent- Wednesday morning 8:00 am

Announcement-

EGHS will be recognizing athletes that will be announcing their intent to attend college and play sports next year. The recognition will be Wednesday morning, April 17th- 8:00 am in the media center.

All are welcome to attend this recognition and support our athletes that will be making commitments to continue their education and play athletics.

The athletes that are scheduled to announce-

Somer Caulder– Cheerleading

Cameron Edmonds– Baseball

DJ Evans– Football

Christian Profitt– Swimming

Collin Smith– Football

Matthew Wolford– Lacrosse