Eastern Guilford High School College Commitments / National Letter of Intent- Wednesday morning 8:00 am
Announcement-
EGHS will be recognizing athletes that will be announcing their intent to attend college and play sports next year. The recognition will be Wednesday morning, April 17th- 8:00 am in the media center.
All are welcome to attend this recognition and support our athletes that will be making commitments to continue their education and play athletics.
The athletes that are scheduled to announce-
Somer Caulder– Cheerleading
Cameron Edmonds– Baseball
DJ Evans– Football
Christian Profitt– Swimming
Collin Smith– Football
Matthew Wolford– Lacrosse
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.