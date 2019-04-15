Elon’s White Receives Second CAA Softball Rookie of Week Accolade

RICHMOND, Va. – For the second straight week, Megan White of the Elon University softball team was named the Colonial Athletic Association Rookie of the Week as recognized by the league office on Monday, April 15.

White batted .300 over the weekend during the Phoenix’s series win versus Delaware. It was the third straight CAA set won by Elon with White playing a big part in the victory. The Creedmoor, N.C., native had three total RBI against the Blue Hens including two in the series clinching victory on Sunday, April 14, where she batted 2-of-4 with a double.

White was also honored by the CAA last Monday, April 8, as the Rookie of the Week. Teammates Allie Eith (Feb. 12) and Keagan Goldwait (Feb. 26) were also rewarded by the league office earlier this season.

The Phoenix hosts NC State in a midweek contest on Wednesday, April 17, at Hunt Softball Park. Game time is set for 4:30 p.m.