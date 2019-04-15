Greensboro College Athletics Inducts 2019 Hall of Fame Class

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Greensboro College Department of Athletics inducted their 2019 Hall of Fame Class Saturday.

The ceremony took place in the Royce Reynolds Family Student Life Center Mane Stage and was a part of the Alumni Weekend festivities.

The class featured Brock Elder (Men’s Golf), AnDrew Keever (Baseball), Rebecca Pink (Softball), and Lem Cox (Supporter).

Following the ceremony, the inductees, along with family, friends and everyone in attendance took part in a special post ceremony reception.

2019 Inductees

Brock Elder – Men’s Golf

Brock Elder, from Greensboro, N.C., was a member of the Greensboro College men’s golf team from 2006 to 2011, obtaining a degree in Exercise Science while focusing in Sport Behavior. Elder picked up three individual wins while leading his team to an NCAA Division III national championship in 2011 after finishing tied for fifth at 3 under par at the Grandover Resort. For his performances on the course, Elder was a two-time PING All-Region selection. He also earned USA South Player of the Year and first team All-American honors in 2011 after posting a 72.4 scoring average in 26 rounds. Additionally, Elder was named Greensboro College’s Fred Joseph Award winner in 2011, the Pride’s highest athletic honor.

AnDrew Keever – Baseball

AnDrew Keever from Annapolis, Md., was a member of the Greensboro College baseball team during the 2003-2006 seasons, obtaining a degree in Applied Computer Science and establishing himself as one of the most dominant pitchers in Greensboro College history. Keever finished his career holding eight places in the Pride career record books, including best career record, most shutouts, and most complete games. Keever also holds 10 single-season and single-game records. He earned the USA South’s Pitcher of the Year award in 2004 while also being named to the ABCA/Rawlings All-Region first team. In addition, Keever was a two-time All-Conference and All-State selection. A Dean’s List student, Keever was awarded the Craven E. Williams Scholar-Athlete award in 2005.

Rebecca Pink – Softball

Rebecca Pink, from Apex, N.C., was a member of the Greensboro College softball team from 2009 through 2012, while receiving a degree in English and Communications. Pink established herself as one of the most feared hitters to wear a Pride softball uniform. Pink appeared in 142 games, finishing her career with 100 RBI, 35 doubles and seven home runs. Pink finished her career holding 11 spots on the career softball records and a combined 14 single-season and single-game Pride records. She was a three-time USA South All-Conference selection while earning the league’s Rookie of the Year award in 2009 and Player of the Year award in 2010. Also in 2010, Pink scored the game-winning run in the USA South Athletic Conference Tournament Championship game. She was named tournament MVP and earned NFCA All-Region first-team honors, while earning Greensboro College’s Fred Joseph Award. In the classroom, Pink was a member of the Sigma Delta Pi Spanish Honor Society and received Academic All-Conference accolades in each of her four years.

Lem Cox – Supporter

Lem Cox, from Goldsboro, N.C., has been an avid supporter of Greensboro College and its student-athletes for nearly six decades. Cox became close with the Pride in 1961 when he began serving as a Director of Safety, Education, Athletics, Health and Physical Education at Greensboro City Schools, a position he held until 1994. Cox then became a full-time member of the Pride when he joined the staff as the Director of Internships, from which he retired in 2014. During his time at Greensboro College, Cox was an avid supporter of the Pride and all student-athletes. In 2008, Cox received the athletics Power Pride award for his dedication to the department and its student-athletes. In 2010 that award was named for him and is still given annually to a supporter, booster, or student-athlete who exemplifies the same love, desire, and support of Greensboro College athletics that Lem did and still does to this day. In 2011, Cox also became a co-inaugural winner of the college’s highest honor, the Nannie Lee Smith Exemplary Service Medal, given for outstanding, extended service to the college.