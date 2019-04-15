Omega Sports On the Field High School Baseball and Softball Tonight Scoreboard(4/15/19):Our pick for Top Game of the Day, Page softball 8, High Point Central 7

Baseball Today/Tonight:

Final:

Page 11, North Forsyth 1

On Page Pirates from Twitter:

SENIOR NIGHT WIN! Pirates win 11-1 and move to 9-5 overall. Huge performances at the plate in the 4th and 5th as a team!

Final:East Forsyth 3, Wilmington Hoggard 0

*****Pitching By Kameron Evans Shuts Out Hoggard, East Forsyth Eagles Takes The Win*****

Kameron Evans with a Seven-inning Complete-Game shutout for the East Forsyth Eagles….Evans goes 7, strikes out 10, on the strength of 19 first-pitch strikes…Evans, Jackson May, Matt Rivers all with one hit each for EF at the plate…Rivers with an RBI, while Xavier Isaac and Danny Fish each drew walks for East…Rivers, Isaac, and Parker Sobota all with three Quality at Bats, for East Forsyth….

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E ESTF 0 1 0 0 0 2 0 3 3 1 HGRD 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 2

At the Mingo Bay Tournament @ Socastee High School, near Myrtle Beach, S.C.

High Point Christian Academy 10, Rock Hill, S.C. 3

HPCA(15-2)

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E Rock Hill 0 0 3 0 0 0 0 3 - - HPCA 1 3 0 0 0 1 5 10 - -

The Glenn Bobcats won today at that same Mingo Bay Tournament, Glenn 12-11 over Greer, South Carolina, @ Socastee High School…

More Baseball Today/Tonight:

Vandalia Christian(3-6/1-3) at Sheets Memorial(4-1/2-0) 4pm

Durham Hillside(3-6/2-4) at Dudley(3-10/3-8) 5pm

Chatham Central(8-5/5-0) at Cornerstone Charter(4-7/3-4) 6pm Stoner-White Stadium….This game will now be played on Tuesday/Tomorrow….

Triad Math and Science Academy(7-4/3-0) at Bethany Christian School(2-2/1-2)….Bethany is coached by Ben Fultz, who I think is a former Ragsdale Tiger baseball player…

Softball Games Today:

Our Pick for “Top Game of the Day”…

Page 8, High Point Central 7

Page now (10-4/5-2)…HP Central(10-5/4-3)

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E HPCHS 2 1 1 0 0 1 2 7 10 3 Page 2 1 5 0 0 0 - 8 12 2

Cornerstone Charter Academy 11, River Mill Academy 0…5 Innings

Cornerstone(9-8)

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E RMA 0 0 0 0 0 - - 0 - - CCA 6 0 4 1 - - - 11 - -

Northern Guilford(5-10/4-8) at Southeast Guilford(2-14/2-7) 6pm

Wesleyan Christian Academy(6-3/2-0) at Wake Christian(3-3/2-1) 6pm

Ragsdale(5-9/1-5) at Oak Ridge Military Academy(1-0/0-0) 6pm

Other Sports:

High School Girls Varsity Lacrosse

Ragsdale HS: 16, Grimsley High School: 5

High School Boys Varsity Tennis

Grimsley High School: 7, Northern Guilford HS: 0

High School Boys Varsity Golf

Multiple Opponents: 164, Grimsley High School: 168