Spring Training with the HiToms is a week away for ages 6-13:Sign Up Now

Posted by Press Release on April 15, 2019 at 10:44 am under Amateur | Be the First to Comment

HiToms Baseball
Spring Training Camp is a week away!
April 22-24/9am-NOON

Our Spring Training Camp is a week away!

Be sure to sign up for our three-day camp, open to ages 6 to 13!

Cost: $55??
SIGN UP! by going to www.hitoms.com….

Tags:

Add A Comment

Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.

All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.

home top