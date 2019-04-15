Talking “Beyond the Buckets/Baskets”, with Brandon Mullis, the new head men’s basketball coach at Southwest Guilford HS

Made the trek over to “The Ranch” today and caught up with the new men’s basketball coach at Southwest Guilford High School, Brandon Mullis…

Coach Mullis coming in from North Davidson HS to over the Cowboys’ program, after coach Guy Shavers stepped down a couple of weeks back…Coach Mullis met with his new team today and also spoke with many of the players parents, about what to expect, as he takes over the reins of the Cowboys and after today’s meeting, Coach Mullis will have many of his new players working out on Tuesday/tomorrow…Time to get the hoops jumping….

We spoke to Coach Mullis and as we went “Beyond the Buckets/Baskets”, we learned more about Coach Mullis and his time at North Davidson High School as the Black Knights head coach, his time at Ragsdale High School, working as an assistant under head Tiger man Craig Shoemaker, his time in high school, coming out of Southern Guilford HS, and then on to college at Guilford College, and then on to finish up at N.C. State…

A good listen on this Monday afternoon/evening and you can catch it now, when you Click On below for the Brandon Mullis video show, as he will go “Beyond the Buckets/Baskets”…

Click Below….