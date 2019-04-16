Carolina Acceleration High School Baseball and Softball Today(4/16/19):Next Top Recruits Top Games of the Day, Western Alamance at Northern Guilford/Grimsley at Ragsdale
Be sure to check out Carmine Pagano and his team at Carolina Acceleration, “Where Hard Work Pays Off”….And get on the stick, when you Click Next Top Recruits, “Your Connection to College Coaches”…Top Games of the Day, from Next Top Recruits, Western Alamance(13-5/9-3) at Northern Guilford(11-4/10-2) and Grimsley(9-8/4-3) at Ragsdale(9-8/3-4)…..
Baseball Today:
Caldwell Academy(8-5/3-1) at Forsyth Country Day(3-3/2-1) 4:30pm
East Forsyth(7-11/1-7) vs. Heritage(13-3/7-1) from Wake Forest, N.C. at Wilmington Ashley Spring Break Tournament 4:30pm
High Point Central(4-11/0-7) at Northwest Guilford(14-6/6-1) 6pm
Grimsley(9-8/4-3) at Ragsdale(9-8/3-4) 6pm
High Point Christian Academy(15-2/6-0) vs. Socastee(7-11/4-6) 6pm…@ Socastee (Myrtle Beach, SC) in Mingo Bay Classic
Chatham Central(8-5/5-0) at Cornerstone Academy(4-7/3-4) 6pm
Glenn(10-6/3-5) vs. Georgetown(7-9/4-1) 6pm Mingo Bay Classic, Myrtle Beach, SC Conway HS
Wesleyan Christian Academy(8-3) at the Charlotte Royals(4-10) 6:30pm
Western Alamance(13-5/9-3) at Northern Guilford(11-4/10-2) 7pm
Southeast Guilford(12-5/10-0) at Burlington Williams(6-8/4-5) 7pm
Southwest Guilford(12-4/9-1) at Smith(0-13/0-11) 7pm
Southern Guilford(2-12/1-8) at Southern Alamance(10-6/6-4) 7pm
Western Guilford(12-3/10-2) at Eastern Guilford(4-12/2-9) 7pm
This game listed for tonight, but we are guessing it was played last night:
Eastern Alamance 14, Northeast Guilford 6
EA(9-8/7-7)…NEG(3-16/1-13)
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E Eastern Alamance 1 0 1 0 8 4 0 14 - - NGHS 1 1 0 3 0 1 0 6 - -
Softball Today:
Southern Guilford(3-12/2-7) at Southern Alamance(12-5/7-2) 5pm
Gaston Christian(6-2/4-1) at High Point Christian Academy(2-6/0-1) 5pm
Millennium Charter(1-3/0-2) at Cornerstone Academy(10-8/6-6) 5:30pm
Page(10-4/5-2) at Eastern Guilford(6-10/5-6) 6pm
Southeast Guilford(2-15/2-7) at Burlington Williams(1-10/0-10) 6pm
Northern Guilford over Southeast Guilford on Monday night, 13-2…
Western Alamance at Northern Guilford(6-10/4-8) 6pm
Southwest Guilford(10-6/9-1) at Smith(1-10/0-10) 6pm
Northwest Guilford(12-1/6-0) at High Point Central(10-5/4-3) 6pm
Grimsley(1-11/0-6) at Ragsdale(5-10/1-5) 6pm
High Point Andrews(0-9/0-9) at Eastern Randolph(14-3/9-0) 6pm
Northeast Guilford(7-10/3-9) at Eastern Alamance(14-1/11-0) 7pm
