Carolina Acceleration High School Baseball and Softball Today(4/16/19):Next Top Recruits Top Games of the Day, Western Alamance at Northern Guilford/Grimsley at Ragsdale

Top Games of the Day, from Next Top Recruits, Western Alamance(13-5/9-3) at Northern Guilford(11-4/10-2) and Grimsley(9-8/4-3) at Ragsdale(9-8/3-4)…..

Baseball Today:

Caldwell Academy(8-5/3-1) at Forsyth Country Day(3-3/2-1) 4:30pm

East Forsyth(7-11/1-7) vs. Heritage(13-3/7-1) from Wake Forest, N.C. at Wilmington Ashley Spring Break Tournament 4:30pm

High Point Central(4-11/0-7) at Northwest Guilford(14-6/6-1) 6pm

Grimsley(9-8/4-3) at Ragsdale(9-8/3-4) 6pm

High Point Christian Academy(15-2/6-0) vs. Socastee(7-11/4-6) 6pm…@ Socastee (Myrtle Beach, SC) in Mingo Bay Classic

Chatham Central(8-5/5-0) at Cornerstone Academy(4-7/3-4) 6pm

Glenn(10-6/3-5) vs. Georgetown(7-9/4-1) 6pm Mingo Bay Classic, Myrtle Beach, SC Conway HS

Wesleyan Christian Academy(8-3) at the Charlotte Royals(4-10) 6:30pm

Western Alamance(13-5/9-3) at Northern Guilford(11-4/10-2) 7pm

Southeast Guilford(12-5/10-0) at Burlington Williams(6-8/4-5) 7pm

Southwest Guilford(12-4/9-1) at Smith(0-13/0-11) 7pm

Southern Guilford(2-12/1-8) at Southern Alamance(10-6/6-4) 7pm

Western Guilford(12-3/10-2) at Eastern Guilford(4-12/2-9) 7pm

This game listed for tonight, but we are guessing it was played last night:

Eastern Alamance 14, Northeast Guilford 6

EA(9-8/7-7)…NEG(3-16/1-13)

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E Eastern Alamance 1 0 1 0 8 4 0 14 - - NGHS 1 1 0 3 0 1 0 6 - -

Softball Today:

Southern Guilford(3-12/2-7) at Southern Alamance(12-5/7-2) 5pm

Gaston Christian(6-2/4-1) at High Point Christian Academy(2-6/0-1) 5pm

Millennium Charter(1-3/0-2) at Cornerstone Academy(10-8/6-6) 5:30pm

Page(10-4/5-2) at Eastern Guilford(6-10/5-6) 6pm

Southeast Guilford(2-15/2-7) at Burlington Williams(1-10/0-10) 6pm

Northern Guilford over Southeast Guilford on Monday night, 13-2…

Western Alamance at Northern Guilford(6-10/4-8) 6pm

Southwest Guilford(10-6/9-1) at Smith(1-10/0-10) 6pm

Northwest Guilford(12-1/6-0) at High Point Central(10-5/4-3) 6pm

Grimsley(1-11/0-6) at Ragsdale(5-10/1-5) 6pm

High Point Andrews(0-9/0-9) at Eastern Randolph(14-3/9-0) 6pm

Northeast Guilford(7-10/3-9) at Eastern Alamance(14-1/11-0) 7pm