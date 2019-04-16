College Men’s Tennis News – Guilford’s Mason Robb Named ODAC Men’s Tennis Player of the Week

FOREST, Va. – Guilford College junior Mason Robb (Greensboro, N.C./Keystone National (Pa.) (University of Mount Olive) earned the Old Dominion Athletic Conference’s (ODAC) Men’s Tennis Player of the Week Award Monday. Robb, who also won the prize April 16, 2018, joins teammate Joe Horne as Guilford recipients of the league’s weekly honor. Horne won last week’s award.

Robb captured all four matches in the Quakers’ 2-0 week. Guilford’s number-one singles player claimed a 6-3, 6-0 victory over Roanoke College’s Grayson White April 7 and downed Emory & Henry College’s Brandon McGuire, 6-3, 6-1 April 13. Robb teamed with Elijah Gregory to form the Quakers’ top doubles tandem. The pair took an 8-0 decision from Roanoke’s White and Jack Fishwick. It defeated Emory & Henry’s first-singles tandem of McGuire and Dalton Shipley, 8-1.

Robb shares the team lead for singles’ victories this season with an 11-6 overall record. Both Horne and Gregory also have 11 singles wins. Robb is 8-4 in dual matches, including 7-2 in the ODAC. He also shares the team lead with a 10-8 doubles mark, which includes a 9-4 mark in dual-match contests with Gregory, his playing partner.

Coach Dave McCain’s Quakers visit league-rival Hampden-Sydney College Tuesday (4/14) at 3 p.m. in a match rescheduled from April 14.