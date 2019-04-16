College Women’s Lacrosse Final – Roanoke 17, Guilford 8

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Ellie Armstrong scored seven goals in Roanoke College’s 17-8 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) lacrosse win at Guilford College Tuesday afternoon. Hannah Taylor added a goal and five assists in the Maroons’ (10-5, 5-2 ODAC) fourth-straight win.

Roanoke scored the game’s first eight goals before the Quakers (6-8, 1-6 ODAC) got on the board with an Aubrey Helfenbein score 11:30 before halftime. Armstrong scored three times and Jenn Schwechheimer added two scored in Roanoke’s opening outburst. Armstrong netted her fifth goal of the game two seconds before the end of the first half, which gave the guests a 12-3 margin at the break.

Katie Clements scored off a Taylor helper to start the second-half scoring and get the clock running with Roanoke’s 10-goal lead. The Quakers put together a brief flurry during Roanoke’s two-player disadvantage for two minutes to get back under 10 goals. Madison Iandoli tallied twice as the Quakers collected four of the games’ final six scores.

Schwechheimer and Clements both scored three times for Roanoke, which held a 41-13 edge in shots. Clements also contributed an assist, four ground balls, and a game-best fie draw controls. The Maroons’ Lilly Blair added two scores. Emerson Foster didn’t score, but notched four ground balls, three draws, and two caused turnovers. Carly Schoudel made one save and yielded six goals in over 54 minutes in goal.

Iandoli’s two goals and one assist paced the Quakers’ offense. She also had four draw controls. Abigail Horchar tallied twice and Jena Bishop finished with a goal and an assist. Kersten Daneau had 13 saves and two ground balls in goal.

Coach Charlotte Dixon’s Quakers host Randolph College Saturday (4/20) at 1:00 p.m.