Dudley HS Wide Receiver Michael Wyman commits to play College Football at the University of South Carolina:Gamecocks are getting a good one….

Dudley High School Athletic Director Art Wade opens up today’s festivities and gets everyone up to speed on how the Michael Wyman commitment ceremony will go down…

Dudley High School head football coach Steven Davis talks about Michael Wyman and what he means to the Panthers’ football program….

Next up to the microphone is Big Mike Wyman and Michael Wyman tells everyone at Dudley High School on 4/16/19, that he is going to play his college football at the University of South Carolina…..Mike Mike was committing today and his signing will come at a later date…

Mike Wyman puts on the Gamecock cap….

Mike Wyman has put on the University of South Carolina Gamecocks’ T-shirt….

