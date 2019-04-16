Elon Women’s Tennis: Nayar, Shiau Named CAA Doubles Team of the Week

RICHMOND, Va. – Elon University women’s tennis duo of Uma Nayar and Nicole Shiau were named the Colonial Athletic Association Women’s Tennis Doubles Team of the Week, the league office announced on Tuesday, April 16.

Nayar and Shiau collected the honor after helping the Phoenix claim a 4-3 victory over George Washington on Sunday, April 14, at the Jimmy Powell Tennis Center. The pair rallied back from a 3-4 deficit in their match on court two against George Washington’s Sara Grubac and Katarina Marinkovikj to clinch the doubles point for the Phoenix.

This season, Nayar and Shiau own a team-best 11-4 overall record at the No. 2 doubles position and have won three straight doubles matches. The duo has also won eight of their last 10 doubles matches. They are the first Phoenix players to earn CAA weekly honors this season.

Elon returns to the Jimmy Powell Tennis Center to host the 2019 CAA Championship from Wednesday, April 17, to Saturday, April 20. The Phoenix earned the No. 4 seed and will face No. 5 Drexel on Thursday, April 18, at 9 a.m.